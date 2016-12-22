The Disadvantages of Satellite Internet Services

When the area that you are staying does not have any broadband, cables or DSL connections, a satellite Internet service is far a better option than the 56k dial up services. The main priority is to get the faster connection with a higher speed access. Even so, there are a lot of bad reviews out there for those who have subscribed the satellite Internet services.

One of the major problems faced by the subscribers according to the satellite Internet review would be the peak hours and the Fair Access Policies. Fair Access Policy (FAP) or also known, as Fair Use Policy is a policy that limits the bandwidth of a subscriber's daily usage of the Internet. Do check with the provider on what is the FAP for the plans offered before signing up because the smaller the bandwidth, the less access that you can gain in that Internet service. When the connection is congested during the peak hours, the Internet goes very slow. This happens usually when there are too many people accessing the Internet at a same time and this has been the major drawback from the reviews.

According to the reviews, latency is the second most drawbacks faced by the subscribers. With satellite internet, data signals travel forward and back through the space in a long distance and this will create latency in data sourcing. Subscribers will experience lagging if they are using the voice chat applications, voice over IP service, streaming video or watching movies online or even playing online gaming. To avoid more frustrations with the latency problems, subscribers would prefer to stick just normal surfing or typical emailing when accessing with the satellite internet.

As the data signals travel in quite a distance, any more disturbances between the traveling will make the connection even worse. The weather condition and the location of the disk would be the factors that can worsen the satellite Internet services. Raining, clouds, snow and big winds can contribute to a lost of connectivity and interruptions when the data signal is lost. This could also happen if the disk is not installed in a clear view location to avoid any disturbances.

The next common problem as stated in the satellite internet review, pricing is by far most expensive in comparison with cables or DSL services. In order to enjoy a high speed Internet connection then the 56k dial up access, subscribers need to pay a huge amount of startup and monthly fees. Even so, with all the drawbacks, it has become a necessity to have the high-speed access to Internet; subscribers had to just bear with the troubles they have to face.





Source by Dennis Moore Hopkins