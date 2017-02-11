The Different Kinds of Cooking TV Shows

Cooking shows have proved to be quite an effective method of driving the ratings up for a network. The premise of cooking TV shows is fairly simple. You find a great chef, create a kitchen for him or her, place the chef in the kitchen and have him or her prepare mouthwatering dishes. Many people may think that this is boring and that it’ll hardly work, but numerous shows have proven them wrong.

Reality Cooking TV Shows

Cooking shows are popular. In fact, they are one of the most popular daytime shows. People generally love the idea that these shows have to offer. With the popularity of reality shows, reality cooking TV shows are inevitable. Combining reality TV and cooking is actually brilliant because this removes the boring factor associated to cooking by people who are not actually interested in the art. Reality cooking shows effectively introduce cooking to people who are looking for edgier programs. The idea is this — even if you don’t like to cook, you’d still get entertained. People get hooked, not by the actual cooking, but by the excitement the show generates. People come back week after week just to see what will happen next.

This is why people cringed at Chef Gordon Ramsey’s explosive character combined with his penchant for cursing, but they cannot wait to come back for more. They generally love to watch the contestants withering under his livid stare and cringing every time Chef Ramsey opens his mouth to release a fresh string of tirades. People are ironically sympathetic at his attempts to mold the participants into professional chefs. It doesn’t matter if they are learning any cooking tips. What matters is that they are entertained. Obviously, this is what you will find from every cooking show these days — entertainment.

Competing at Cooking TV Shows

Most reality cooking TV shows take the form of a competition or contests where participants are given cooking tasks every week. The show will then eliminate the bad would-be chefs from the rest. Not surprisingly, people find themselves rooting for a contestant. Inevitably, they also find themselves returning for more.

Of course there are some people who are fascinated with cooking shows because of the meal preparation itself. Dishes are seemingly prepared with the least bit of effort exerted. There are some people who find the chef hosts entertaining while other people find themselves fascinated by the high-tech cookware and tools. Many of the chefs featured in cooking TV shows have not received formal culinary education and this effectively inspires many viewers. The idea is this — if these chefs can create delectable dishes without formal education then people can also create amazingly delicious dishes while at home. Regardless of the reason behind people’s fascination, it cannot be denied that cooking TV shows are already a part of daily television viewing.

The Regular Cook-at-Home Show

If you are not a fan of reality TV or competitive cooking shows, you can still watch the regular cooking home shows where basically the theme is all about learning how to cook basic dishes. These kinds of cooking TV shows cater to stay-at-home moms and busy people who still prefer home-cooked meals despite their busy schedules. Often, the host chef will teach you how to whip up delicious meals within minutes. Often the network banks on the personality of the host chef to attract viewers and drive ratings.

Gourmet Cooking TV Shows

If you want to learn how to cook fancy dishes, there are cooking TV shows that feature gourmet chefs who will teach you how to create simple haute cuisine dishes. This is a nice way of attracting people who would like to sample 5-star restaurant dishes, but are hesitant to waste hundreds of dollars on a meal. These kinds of shows can be complicated because the recipes are not simple. Usually, these ingredients are not easily available. You would likely wonder, “Where can I possibly get these ingredients?” However, a good host chef will give you ideas where to find the ingredients or what alternatives you can use in case you can’t find a particular ingredient.

The bottom line is that there are several cooking TV shows available for everyone. You can always choose which show you prefer. One thing you are assured though from these shows is that you will learn and you will be entertained.





Source by Matthew Goudge