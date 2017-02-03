The Bremshey Treadline Ambition Treadmill Review

No doubt about it-there are few shortcuts when it comes to getting into shape. Miracle pills, high-tech gadgets, and expensive programs just don’t do the trick. If you want to get healthier and feel better, you’ll have to buckle down, eat healthier, and exercise. Treadmills are a great way to get a good cardio workout, and with proper maintenance by a fitness equipment repair expert, it’s an investment that will last a long time. Let’s take a closer look at one of our personal favourites in the treadmill market-the Bremshey Treadline Ambition treadmill.

Overall Rating: 5.0 out of 5.0 stars

Key Features:

Quick start keys let the user change the speed and elevation quickly and easily

Large, easy to read LCD display

Speeds up to 16 kph (10 mph)

Price: available online for around £799

Product Description: The Bremshey Treadline Ambition treadmill comes with enough “bells and whistles” to make it convenient, but not at the expense of making it a costly product. It has six preset programs and a quick start guide to help you get started immediately. It also has an easy-to-read graphical LCD and quick start keys that make changing the speed and incline hassle-free. The console lets you track important things like speed incline, heart rate, and so on. It offers plenty of running space, which is definitely good since it has a top speed of 16 kph (10 mph) – quite a workout for even seasoned runners. And with accessories like a compatible Polar chest belt, you’ll wonder just how the manufacturer of this fitness equipment managed to add in this many features for such a modest price.

Product Features:

The shock absorption components and handle grips built into the treadmill will help protect your body from overstraining.

LCD display shows the usual: distance, speed, pulse, calories burned, incline, and time spent exercising

Folds away for convenient, compact storage using hydraulic assistance

Product Specifications:

Speed Range – 0.8 – 16 km/h, 0.5 – 10 mph

Level of Incline – 0 to 10% Speed adjustment – 0.1 mph steps

Running Space: 51 x 142 cm / 20 x 56 inches 2-ply belt

Motor – 2.75 hp continuous

Maximum User Weight: 150 kg / 330 lbs / 23 st 8 lbs

Dimensions (unfolded): L194 x W85 x H135 cm

Dimensions (folded): (L)78 x (W)85 x (H)186 cm

Treadmill Weight: 101kg

Power supply – mains current

Warranty Information: 2 years manufacturer’s warranty for parts and labour

Conclusion: The Bremshey Treadline Ambition treadmill is good product at a fair price-it’s just that simple. It provides a robust workout, and with the aid of a fitness equipment repair expert, you can keep it in top condition. We’re confident you won’t find anything on this machine to complain about. When searching for the top treadmill for your routine, you should definitely give this one a second look. Highly recommended!





Source by Robert Mc Kay