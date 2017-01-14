The Best Steakhouse – What Makes a Great Steakhouse

Just about every individual in the country loves a great steak, especially one from the best steakhouse around. Nonetheless, lots of beef fans have extremely different feelings of what constitutes the best steakhouse. Let’s break down many of the the different aspects of steak houses, and help you find the best choice for your preference.

To start, quality is constantly an important factor. A great steak house would need to have the best quality meat, sourced from the best cattle farms. While we all want the right quality beef, perceived high quality automatically commands a high price. The steakhouse which you would expect to stock the best beef might not, and you could be probably paying for the name of the restaurant and presentation. A small, relatively unknown steakhouse could actually be the best in terms of quality steak.

The second most important factor is the way it’s prepared. No matter how good a steak is, if it isn’t cooked the way you love it, you won’t enjoy it. The best steakhouse will always cook it just to your desire, and the upper class steakhouses will usually take the steak back and make it again if it wasn’t to your specifications, while smaller or more mainstream non-specialist steakhouses wouldn’t give such a guarantee. If you are the kind of customer who only prefers rare steaks, for example, being served a medium steak is unacceptable. Any restaurant that could lay any claim to being the best steakhouse will have to prepare their steaks according to their customer’s liking.

Following preparations, presentation is very important for the any steakhouse. Presentation is everything from the outside of the chophouse, to the material of the cloth and napkins, to the plates and cutlery used to eat. A steak house which claims to be the best cannot serve drinks to its visitors in inexpensive, thin glasses. Presentation is very important to some diners, but not to others, so consider how important you find linen napkins.

Variety is imperative to a steakhouse laying claim to being the best steakhouse in a city. Strip, sirloin, and fillet must all be available, at the very minimum. Once those bases have been covered, side items should include all tastes, as well as beverage availability, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Desserts and starters, two parts of a meal that are often overlooked, also should offer a wide variety and cater to several tastes and preferences. A broad variety offers something to everyone, and the best steakhouse will need to have achieved this.

Finally, there is service. Nobody goes to what they think is the best steakhouse and be met with inferior service. Clients rely on servers and kitchen staff to deliver what they ordered and with awesome service. Many diners do not have the patience to wait for long periods for their food or drinks, especially if it’s a common or uncomplicated order. A great steakhouse will have wait staff that is efficient and alert to the customer’s needs.

A great way to find really good steak places in your city is to take your search online. There are quite a few restaurant review sites today where you can input the name of you particular city, state or region and it will serve up results based on your location. Not only can you see where the restaurant is in proximity to you, you can read actual customer reviews and experiences from the restaurants in question. I use these sites religiously when seeking out new dining establishments in my home town of Memphis.

Ultimately, when looking for the best steakhouse, think about what you really want out of a dining experience and judge according to that, rather than just looking for what you perceive the best to be. Most of all have a great time looking for it!





