The Appeal of Action Movies

Action movies have been around for a long time and they don’t seem to be going anywhere. In fact, they’re getting better all the time! More intense, more realistic and they are drawing more people to the theater and rental boxes than ever before. Why the appeal to these types of movies? Young and old alike, men and even a good number of women, genuinely enjoy action movies. Here are just a few reasons why that is;

Unrealistic Realness

There is little realism to modern action movies. The fights are choreographed to perfection, the sound effects are booming, the visual effects are stimulating and it’s all so real – only, it isn’t real. In fact, some of the events that take place and stunts performed in action movies are near impossible. However, they look real and that makes them fun to watch. In the past, action movies were less realistic and though no one took much notice to the lack of simple effects that could have improved the films, today you can watch those films and at least get a good laugh at an actor “flying” across a room being pulled along by obvious strings. That’s far more real than we want to see our action movies to get. Today they may present the unrealistic, but it’s done in a totally realistic way.

Vigorous Violence

Who doesn’t love a good fight? They are best viewed from the safety of a theater seat, not the back alley of a bar. Plus, those fights don’t pack near as much punch as the ones seen on the big screen while watching action movies. When is the last time you saw a guy bust out Bruce Lee style moves? Or take on a group of guys with little effort? Surely, it was not in your hometown. Though we don’t embrace violence in our society, we love getting our fix of it on the silver screen.

Special Effects

Whether we are watching monumental buildings crumble or witnessing a brutal beating, we value special effects. The possibilities seem to be endless when modern special effects are in use. Cars explode, heads smash through car windows, body parts are broken – and it’s all seen and heard in a way that makes us cringe! Near magical make up artistry, impressive stunt work and green screen technology usage make up a large amount of the bulging budgets of action movies.

Bigger and Better Than Real Life

Most movies are relatable and that is all well and fine. Who hasn’t been in love? You have, just like the poor saps in that romantic drama. Who hasn’t gotten drunk in Vegas? Certainly not you. Who hasn’t taken out a room full of a major drug kingpin’s finest bad guys while screaming “Say hello to my little friend!”? That’d be most of us. Action movies allow us to escape from the norm, at least for 90 minutes. With the real life issues faced today, you can see why that escape would be appealing.





Source by Lisa Burkes