Taking a Look at the DaVinci Tool Soft Back Relief Product

One back pain relief product that has run into some mixed reviews is the DaVinci Tool Soft, which sells for about $17 on Amazon. People praise the product for its ability to release trigger points in the neck region, reduce charley-horse cramping in the calves and to relieve general neck tension. However, others criticize the product for its inability to hold one’s full body weight, treat sciatica or make any noticeable difference on back pain. Generally, this tool is designed to induce relaxation and to be used on more delicate areas, so if you want something harder, you may want to try the DaVinci Tool Firm or the Body Back Buddy cane.

To use the DaVinci Tool Soft, you lie down, placing the device at the top of the neck/base of the skull, and relax. You can position the tool in various locations to relieve tension, ease muscle spasms or treat sore spots. Each side of the tool has different patterns to work on your back in slightly different ways. The DaVinci is also commonly used by partners to minimize hand cramping or fatigue.

The DaVinci Tool Soft may not be rigid enough if you plan to work exclusively on the lower lumbar/mid-back areas — which are better served by the blue DaVinci Tool Firm. However, the red Soft version is designed primarily for the delicate head and neck regions. It’s also recommended that you use this tool as a companion to the Body Back Buddy cane or the Spine-Worx alignment system.

The DaVinci Tool Soft has received some positive reviews for its use on sore necks, tension headaches, aching calf muscles and skull tension. “I especially like how it can get under your shoulder blade,” says Douglas Figueredo of New York. “I am using this product at the base of my skull to open up my cervical vertebrae,” explains R. Anderson of Southern California. “This is a great little tool for pressure point therapy,” relates an anonymous reviewer from Washington D.C., who adds: “[It] also works great for relieving tension in my neck that causes headaches.”

A number of reviewers say that the DaVinci Tool Soft is not as effective as other products they’ve tried. Consumers have mentioned the Body Back Buddy cane, the Spine-Worx Realignment system, the Real-Ease Neck Relaxer from Dr. Riter, the DaVinci Tool Firm or even tennis balls! A number of reports mention that it’s hard to figure out how to use the DaVinci since there are very few instructions. General complaints are that it’s “too soft” to really get at the aches and pains or to hold one’s body weight. The DaVinci isn’t for everyone, but for $17 it could make a good traveling companion to reduce stress.





Source by Mike Ramidden