Sure Step Franchise Review – (Franchise Business Opportunity Review)

Sure Step is a franchise business opportunity for the entrepreneur looking for a service industry niche business. The opportunity has been around for many years and does provide a unique service. Here is a review of the opportunity.

Sure Step is a franchise business based in the safety of the slips and pitfalls many have every day that can end up a costly thing to homeowners and business owners. Hundreds of thousands of individuals have a slipping mishap every day in this country alone and this could be costly! With this unique business opportunity with SS, the entrepreneur has the service that could prevent this every day occurrence for businesses and homeowners alike.

The cost of starting this franchise business is a liquid investment of $25,000 dollars and comes with the following:

• A clean process – Sure Step is not a film or a coating. Nor does it leave any chemicals, grit or residue on the surface of the floor or bathtub. Once treated, 100% of the solution is neutralized and then removed.



• Floor and bathtub friendly – A Sure Step treatment will not cause chipping, peeling or discoloration. In fact, a Sure Step floor and bathtub will look brand new again.



• Floor and bathtub guarantee – Every floor and bathtub treated with Sure Step is guaranteed to have an increased coefficient of friction for at least one to five years. And we back it up with a written guarantee.



• Solid Business Plan and Marketing strategy

Is this a home based opportunity however? Not really, as a matter of fact most franchisees will find that most work will be done in the wee hours of the night for the commercial work. Is this a good opportunity? YES, as a matter of fact the service industry has one of the fastest return on investments for the entrepreneur than most small business start ups, ask any carpet cleaner.

Sure Step is a good franchise business opportunity for the entrepreneur who is not afraid of a little elbow grease and working nights. This niche business does have a service that is in demand and especially for businesses as slips and pitfalls can create more than physical damage, but monetary damage to the place of business that can put them under as well.





Source by David James Boozer