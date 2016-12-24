Stylish Western Dresses Versus Ethnic Indian Dresses

Each country has its own dress codes where people of different cultures wear different kinds of outfits. India is a country with diverse cultures and religions. The Indian outfits are known to be colourful and unique. There are different types of Indian dresses worn by people of different states in India.

Outfits worn by the people of Northern India are very different from the outfits worn in the southern India. In spite of the diversity in the choice of dresses, many of the people who live in urban parts of the country prefer to wear western dresses.

Variety of Western Dresses and Indian Dresses

Due to the growing popularity of western dresses in India, there are a huge variety of outfits available in many of the leading stores. These dresses are comfortable and suit Indian men and women. Most of the men and women prefer to wear outfits such as formal shirts and trousers, jeans, T-shirts, knee length skirts, short blouses and so forth.

Western dresses are considered the symbol of class and elegance. It is worn by most of the working women as it is both comfortable and chic. Many corporate offices in the country have particular dress codes which include western outfits as mandatory.

Outfits such as leather jackets, denims, suits, sleeveless dresses, cocktail dresses, party wear dresses, formal suits, evening dresses and cocktail gown and frocks are some of the common dresses found in many of the leading and branded online and offline stores.

These dresses add a touch of sophistication and prove to be a style statement. Worn mostly by the upper middle class men and women in the early days, today it has become so popular that it is worn by most of the youngsters and professionals in the country.

The outfits and dresses from the west include floral patterns and designs. The patterns and designs of these outfits are entirely different from the traditional Indian wear. However, there are many outfits which are a unique blend of both Indian and western styles.

The Distinctive Dresses of India

The Indian dresses are quiet different from the western wear. The traditional outfits are more subtle and unique. Each outfit is a symbol of the diverse culture of the country.

In the northern part of the country men wear kurtha pyjamas and women wear Salwar Kameez. The Salwar Kameez is one of the most popular dresses of India apart from the traditional sarees. Salwar Kameez is worn by most of the women and girls in India. It is one of the most loved attire in addition to western dresses.

Traditional attire in India also includes the sari which is a nine feet long cloth draped around the body. It is one of the most acclaimed outfits which enhance the appearance of a woman. Saris of different textures, fabrics and colors are available today. The most expensive sarees include the Banarasi and the Kanchipuram silk sarees.

Similar to the traditional outfits of India, the western dresses have its own distinctive features. Apparels from the west have fascinated people of all ages and genre. Check out some of the latest outfits available in the online stores.





Source by Vaiv Jais