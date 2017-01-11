Stickley Furniture Review: Stickley Craftsman Leather Furniture

This Stickley furniture review focuses on the L. & J.G. Stickley Craftsman leather furniture range. This collection of genuine leather upholstered furniture comprises numerous series of chairs, sofas, and recliners, including ottomans, swivel chairs, recliners, executive chairs and four series of sectionals including a custom program. Here, we target the sofas, chairs and sectionals.

Craftsman Leather Types

Stickley uses a number of different types of leather in its Craftsman collection, and you really have to see them and feel them to appreciate the differences between them. You can choose from the soft, buttery feel of an ‘Aniline’ leather, or the endurance and resistance to spills and stains of ‘everyday’ leathers, more suitable for families with young children.

Oiled and wax ‘pull-up’ leathers are useful if you prefer an aged look, while tooled and embossed leathers are available for special effects in ‘accent’ areas of your furniture. You can also achieve an antique look by using ‘hand antique’ leather, which has been artificially distressed using a variety of pigments.

Stickley furniture also uses a special type of leather than has been rubbed and napped to a suede-like finish known as ‘Nubuck’ leather. This is very soft, but not resistant to stains and marking, so often used only for show-pieces or occasional use.

Stickley Leather Sofas and Chairs

The firm offers a range of sofas and chairs in genuine leather, including its celebrated Santa Fe and Cheyenne series. The former series consists of a chair, chair and a half and a sofa, while the Cheyenne series offers a sofa, selection of chairs and ottomans and a loveseat. These are magnificent collections in very high quality leather, including optional tooled sides and front arm panels.

The London series in gorgeous red leather (Dillon Garnet) comprises a chair, a 96 inch wide sofa and an ottoman. A significant feature of this collection is the tilted back which is deep buttoned in soft leather, with beautifully fashioned red leather cushions, and the solid maple legs. If you have a large sitting room to furnish, the magnificent Stickley Bradford sofa is available as a four-seater at 103 inches wide, along with a chair, ottoman, cocktail ottoman and a loveseat. Upholstered in black leather, this is a truly fabulous set of leather furniture – made in America as is all Stickley furniture

Stickley Sectionals

Stickley leather sectionals are available in the 100, 200, 300 and 400 series. These are defined as:

100 series: This series is defined as being a universal series of sectionals for general use. Seat height is 22.5 inches, and depth is 36 inches. The seat cushions and back pillows are 4.65 inches thick. The 100 series is highly customizable, with 12 arm styles, 4 backs and 7 skirt styles to choose from. You have a wide selection of different sectional components, and you may even choose your sofa width by the inch – any width from 65 – 103 inches. This series also offers a sleep sofa.

200 series: You have the same custom options as with the 100 series, although the frames are 40 inches deep, and seats 21.5 inches high. This is a more suitable sectional if you prefer a slightly lower seat but deeper frame. Cushions and pillows are 6 and 5.5. inches deep respectively. The 200 Series of sectional furniture comes with 4 throw pillows and a kidney throw pillow with each sofa.

300 Series: This series offers lower seating at 20 inches, with low profile 38 inch frames. Cushions are 6 inches with back pillows at 4 inches. This and the 100 series also come with 2 throw pillows on the sofas.

400 series: With 40 inch deep frames and 21.5 inch seating, the 400 series is the ‘motion’ option of the Stickley leather sectionals with power recliners with infinite position switches available on any of the components (except ottomans!). The backs have zero clearance, so they fit tight to the walls if needed. There are static options available for each piece. It is also possible to have any part of a sofa fitted with motion options if you want only one or two of the seats to recline.

Stickley Leather Sectionals: Other Customizations

You have a choice of 19 wood finishes and 10 painted finishes for the exposed wood. You can also choose from 9 decorative pillow designs and 7 dome-head nail finishes. If you take all of the possible customization combinations together, you can choose from over half a million possible unique sectionals – and that is in the 100 series alone!

This Stickley Furniture review has focused on the Stickley Craftsman Leather range of living room furniture. This company offers a wide range of products and the quality is extremely high – as you would expect of an American furniture company with such a high reputation, where every item is made in America.





Source by Peter Nisbet