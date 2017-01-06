Stearns And Foster Mattress Reviews

Like all mattress manufacturers, Stearns and Foster changes the names of its collections on a seeming monthly basis. It isn’t the only manufacturer that does this. Many change names, call them completely different names when there is basically no difference between them, and create unique collection names for specific stores. This is done to make it almost impossible for the consumer to compare one against another. So when doing a review of Stearns and Foster mattresses ignore ‘collections’ and concentrate on the basic constituents of the mattress.

First off, a Stearns and Foster mattress is one of the best bed mattresses on the market today. However, with the company offering over 1,200 mattress sets it’s virtually impossible to rate one against another and decide if it is good value for money. So, when shopping, look at the constituents of the mattress and know exactly what you’re paying for.

There are 4 parts to a mattress set. There’s the boxspring (this is discussed later) and the mattress, which consists of Mattress Style, Comfort Layers and Core Support.

Starting from the top of the bed mattress we have the Mattress Style. First there’s the fabric that covers it. The fabric can be many things including, polyester, silk, cashmere, alpaca and silk to name a few. The fabric used can increase the cost significantly, so, if you’re trying to find the best deal, ask yourself if you really need silk; polyester will last just as long as any other, more expensive fabric – no matter what the salesperson tells you.

The main determining factor of the style is what ‘comfort’ surface has been attached to it. There are five finishes; Tight Top, Pillow Top, Euro Pillow Top, Euro Top and Box Top. The Tight Top is a plain bed mattress. A Pillow Top is an added layer of comfort material that’s been attached and has gusseted corners, making it look as though a large flat pillow has been placed on top. A Euro Pillow Top is one with more comfort materials. A Euro Top has the same amount of comfort material but has been attached directly – it looks like a thin mattress has been placed on top of the bed mattress. Finally, The Box top is the same as the Euro Top but is has even more comfort materials.

These various Tops have become quite popular lately. However, there are two things to consider; one, these do increase the cost; two, it is almost guaranteed that these Tops will be the first part of the mattress to wear out and because the are directly attached you’ll have no choice but to replace the whole thing.

If you want to save money and prolong the life of your bed mattress, buy a Tight Top and buy an additional Top. Ones like the Tempurpedic mattress topper is very popular as its memory foam is body conforming and provides excellent comfort and support.

Lastly, the Core Support consists of, among other things, the innersprings. You can rest assured that an S and F comes with the best you can buy.

Now, there’s the question of the boxspring. S and F advises customers to always purchase a new boxspring along with the mattress. It claims the boxspring gives additional support and can prolong the life of the mattress. There are many who disagree. If a Stearns and Foster mattress is the best – as it claims – surely a mattress of this quality, being more than 12″ thick, using the best coil springs should be more than capable of giving you all the support you need.

Companies like to sell boxsprings because it’s additional sales revenue. If you’re a fan, then by all means get one, but if you aren’t or are undecided, forget about it and save yourself a lot of money.

I hope this buying review of a Stearns and Foster mattress has been helpful. The company’s products are excellent; but by knowing what to look for you can save money and make up you own mind if it’s the best bed mattress for you.





Source by Robin Cassidy