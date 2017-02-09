Stacy Dillsen From Zoey 101 And Her Lisping Followers

Abby Wilde’s real name is Miriam Dauermann (aka Stacy Dillsen of Zoey 101), and is an American actress and singer. She was born on in San Francisco, California. When she was six years old, she became interested in acting, and enrolled in an acting class, together with her brothers at their local YMCA.

Abby Wilde is well known for her role as Stacy Dillsen on the popular show Zoey 101. She appeared in seasons three and four of the show. Stacy Dillsen appeared in 31 of the 39 episodes of seasons three and four combined. Stacy Dillsen has a very pronounced lisp, meaning she struggles with s’s. Kids worldwide love to imitate her lisp. In Zoey 101, she is always haunted by bad luck. Some of her famous quotes/songs/noises are…

1. She counts out 10 cotton swabs as “one Mississippi, two Mississippi, etc all the way up to 10 Mississippi” with her lisp exaggerated.

2. She makes a strange sort of “grunting” noise when something happens to her

3. Her character is famous for short song about sassafras tea which goes “You can sip it in the morning, sip it in the evening, even at a quarter to three, cause I like sassafras, you like sassafras, we all like sassafras tea”.

Zoey 101 is an American tv series. It stars Jamie Lynn Spears who plays a teenager by the name of Zoey Brooks. It was produced for Nickelodeon. It ran from January 2005 to May 2008. The show received a nomination for an “Outstanding Children’s Program” Emmy in 2005.

Nickelodeon has released boxed sets of all four seasons dvds, as well as other merchandise around the tv series.

Abby Wilde’s interests/hobbies include making films, doing charity work, making YouTube videos of herself playing ukulele/ranting about not getting a part in a Noel Coward play. She also enjoys include knitting, gardening, Shakespeare, improv comedy, thunderstorms, yoga, reading, Greek mythology and musical theatre.

Many people ask her if she talks like Stacy Dillsen from Zoey 101 in real life. She explains she does not talk like that in real life, that she was asked to put on a lisp to play her character, so she found someone with a lisp and copied them. She says speaking with a lisp is easy. Videos of her can be found on the internet speaking as she does in real life, proving her lisp is only part of her Stacy Dillsen character.





