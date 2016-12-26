Soul Purpose Network Marketing Company Review

The first thing we did when looking into the Soul Purpose Network Marketing Company is a Whois Search through Network Solutions. It appears the domain name was originally registered in May of 2003 so this program is still relatively new. This company appears to be based out of New Hampshire although the domain contact is based out of Merced, CA. at least at the time of this review. We also discovered that Nadine A. Thompson is the current CEO & Founder.

Soul Purpose specializes in offering an affordable MLM Opportunity to minorities that are aspiring to be Entrepreneurs. They specialize is Health, Wellness and a variety of Beauty products. They also specialize in offering Nutritional Supplements as well as holistic treatments that assist in everyday health. They even have a range of motivational products they sell. They work with men and women in Foreign Countries as well as minorities in the United States in an attempt to fill that niche many other programs have neglected.

Although anyone is welcome to join Soul Purpose, their focus is on African American, Latino, Asian and Indian women. This company is determined to be a leader in Health and Beauty products in the United States. They also want to create Entrepreneurship Opportunities through Direct Sales and Sophisticated Marketing Networks while preserving their social values and high standards. And in addition to this they want to stay “green” as they keep growing through the years, meaning environmentally friendly.

They do this by implementing things like Recycled Paper and Vegetable Based Inks for some of their products. The navigation on the corporate website was tough. I couldn’t use the scroll bars on the right so I wasn’t able to read the entire site, even after minimizing the window. Rumor also has it they’ve partnered with Youngevity. After some more digging beyond the main company website I did discover they had an additional website that are basically rep websites. IMHO they look 1,000% better than the Soul Purpose Company Websites.

Although I did see some technical flaws, but keep in mind I’m highly trained to point out the smallest anomaly in a website as a former Beta Tester of dozens of high end software applications. Just by referring people into the program you can receive up to 75% off your personal order. I also notice on the rep site they have a small 8 page pdf guide that talks more about not only the mission of the company but the products they offer as well.

The first thing they want you to do is to signup for a 100PBV order. Next they want you to go out and sponsor 7 customers. After that they want you to sponsor 7 Business Builders which they call Lifestyle Entprereneurs. Then they want you to Host 7 Lifestyle Parties. As of the time of this writing they also have training calls on Tuesdays. We weren’t able to find any complaints on this company based on our research. It looks pretty good to go as far as we can tell. If you can isolate a good mentor go ahead and jump on it.





Source by Brian Garvin