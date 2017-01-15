Sleeper Sofa Benefits You May Not Have Considered

When you are shopping for a sofa, many things must be taken into consideration. Whether or not to get a sleeper sofa is certainly one consideration, and more and more people are beginning to answer yes. With the advances that have been made in comfort and style, sleeper options are beginning to make a whole lot of sense as an add-on option. Most furniture companies have a sleeper option nowadays, with the best companies being able to add them on to any of their styles. Here are some great benefits to getting a couch sleeper as opposed to a standard sofa:

Dual Functionality

A sleeper sofa serves a dual function, and does so with no additional intrusion upon your space. A sleepernot only provides additional bedding options, it also provides you with a beautiful couch for your living area. Most couch sleepers these days do not appear any different than a standard couch or sofa, and have just as many styling options to work with. Regardless of whether you are going with full sized furniture or small sofa options, sleeper sofas are out there to fit your needs.

Sleeper Sofas are Comfortable

Most people think of the circa 1970’s style sleepers with the bed springs and metal sticking into their backs when you mention sleeper sofas as an option. Anybody that ever slept on these horrible couches knows the horrors of sleeping with a bar in your back. Some of today’s couch sleeper are uncomfortable, but the vast majority of the options out there are light years ahead of the vision you probably have. The best sleeper sofa options out there can be found in small sofa sleepers, and are literally like sleeping on air. Air sleepers are incredible and very easy to set up as well. Sleeper sofas no longer have to be uncomfortable.

Guest Rooms Can Be Used For Something Else

When you have a truly comfortable sleeper sofa, you can literally turn your guest room into something else. Perhaps you would like that exercise room that you have always wanted, or maybe a library or study. Whatever you have been unable to do because of space constraints, a comfortable couch sleeper can make possible. Guests do not mind sleepers when they are this comfortable.

Date Night Fun

Sleeper sofas are also fun as a “date night” for you and your spouse. If you want to have that new and different experience without having to spend hundreds on a hotel room, a comfy sleeper couch set up in front of the big screen in the living room can go a long ways. Send the kids off to the Grandparents for the weekend and have a date night getaway at home on your sleeper sofa.

Sleeper Sofas Save You Money

Sleepers absolutely can help to keep your money in your pocket. If you have your couch and your guest bed in one item, then you do not have to buy the other piece of furniture. We all know that a decent mattress alone can cost a small fortune, not to mention the other bedding parts and bed itself. Then there is the cost of decorating the room and so on, and before you know it you have spent thousands. A nice, sleeper sofa that is comfortable is all your guests need to have a pleasant stay and a good night’s rest.





Source by Rodney Southern