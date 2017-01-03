Singer Featherweight Sewing Machine: Singer Featherweight II 117 Review

Whether you’re new to sewing or have years of experience, you have probably heard about the famous Singer Featherweight. This popular sewing machine was widely used by quilters and sewers from all over the world. It is ideal for those who enjoy learning new sewing techniques in a classroom but don’t appreciate carrying a full sized machine around town. Technology has evolved and new models of sewing machines have been released. The new Singer Featherweight II 117 is incredibly easy to use and has an affordable price.

This 13-pound sewing machine is perfect for home sewing and delivers professional results. The Singer Featherweight II 117 makes a great gift for today’s quilting, sewing, and craft enthusiast. The machine has 16 stitches and features electronic speed control, convertible free arm, top drop-in bobbin, and adjustable stitch width and length. It can produce up to 750 stitches per minutes. This model is ideal for advanced decorative techniques such as crazy quilting and appliqué.

Singer offers excellent service and back up support to all sewing machines purchased online or in-store. If you buy the popular Featherweight II 117, you will receive lots of free accessories and different stitches. This tiny machine comes with a built-in carrying handle, built-in accessory storage, snap-on presser feet, and universal presser foot pressure. If you don’t have a lot of room in your house, the Singer Featherweight II 117 is a great choice.

This highly portable sewing machine enjoys tremendous popularity worldwide. Despite its low price and reduced size, it has plenty of features that can satisfy both beginners and experienced sewers. The Singer Featherweight II 117 is suitable for patchworkers as well. It features four-step buttonholes, zipper foot, straight-stitch foot, button sewing foot, overcasting foot, feed cover plate, horizontal rotary shuttle, buttonhole openers, and screwdrivers. In addition to these convenient features, the machine comes with a 25-year limited warranty.

The Singer Featherweight II 117 produces beautiful stitches and has enough options and settings to satisfy most part-time tailors. This model is designed for home use, so if you’re making clothes for your loved ones, it gets the job done. The machine can be easily carried in and out for quilt classes. It can also handle multiple layers and heavy materials with ease. From the moment you first use the Singer Featherweight II 117, you will know you are sewing on one of the best machines ever made.





Source by Dominic H Milner