Simplicity Vacuum Cleaner Reviews

For domestic use, Simplicity sells uprights and canisters. While not as popular as other brands, Simplicity vacuum cleaners are known for their build quality and great suction power. These, American-built machines surprise many by some features they have and some they don’t. Whether one will be right for you depends on what you’re looking for.

Simplicity vacuum cleaners are made in Missouri and are sold only through authorized dealers. They’re expensive and many potential customers often look else where when they find out how much one of these vacuums costs. This is a pity, as there’s a good reason why they cost so much; quality.

Its vacuum cleaners, especially its uprights, are full of metal. Metal components last longer than plastic ones. A Simplicity upright vacuum cleaner comes with a metal wand, stainless steel base plate, reinforced metal foot pedal, metal axles and bushings, and you even get a polished metal cord hook. If you get the chance, compare any of these uprights to a competitor like the Electrolux Oxygen 3 upright. You’ll notice that the Electrolux contains a lot less metal.

Simplicity also backs up its belief in the durability of its vacuum cleaners. A warranty on the cheapest model they make is 2 years. The most expensive come with 6 years. Again, compare this to the Electrolux Oxygen 3 – a top of the line model that comes with only a 1 year warranty.

Simplicity uprights

There are 5 models to choose from. The cheapest is the Simplicity Freedom. It has been designed to be a light one weighing only 8 lbs. Because of its lightweight construction, you do compromise on the size of the motor – 5.5 amps – as well as most of the metal components. The next model up is the 6 Series. There are two types featuring either a 10 or 12 amp motor, with either a 4 or 5 stage filtration system. Again, there few metal components.

You have to buy the next model – the 7 Series – before you get the metal components mentioned above. It comes with a dual fan, 12 amp motor. With the 7850 model you get a carpet/hardwood floor selector. It comes with a generous 5 year warranty. If you’re looking for a good, durable vacuum with great suction then this model is the one to go for.

If you want HEPA filters, however, you need to look at either the Synchrony or Synergy models. Both come with a 7 stage HEPA filter. Both feature a Tandem Air System – there a two motors that create both suction and airflow. Having a second motor dedicated to airflow, the vacuums is able to filter much more of the air that comes through the vacuum with its high quality HEPA filter. The only major difference between the Synchrony and the Synergy is that the Synergy comes with a HEAP filter that is 100% sealed and is guaranteed to capture 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns is size.

Simplicity canisters

There are 4 models to choose from; Subcompact, Compact, Midsize and Full size. The motor size ranges from 9 to 12 amps, the cord length ranges from 18 to 28 feet. There is an S-Class HEPA fitted on all models with the Midsize and Full size models having 100% sealed HEPA filters. Warranties run from 2 to 7 years.

Both upright and canister Simplicity vacuum cleaners are durable and have very good suction. However, you don’t get everything. All models come with bags. If you’re looking for a bagless vacuum then you’ll have to look at another brand. Also, Simplicity doesn’t make cyclonic vacuum cleaners and none of its HEPA filters are washable. Simplicity filter sand vacuum bags aren’t cheap and will be an ongoing expense – you can’t buy them anywhere either as only authorized retailers and some online retailers stock them.

Finally because the upright models contain a lot of metal it makes them heavy and susceptible to rust – never use them on wet or damp carpets.

A Simplicity vacuum cleaner can be a very good investment. The initial cost of buying one is steep but they will last many years – longer than most other brands. Many consumer reviews of Simplicity vacuums cleaners give them a very high rating.





Source by Robin Cassidy