Simmons Mattresses Reviews

Simmons is amongst the big players of mattresses and have been making some of the best mattresses available on the market. Simmons makes a range of mattresses to suit different sleep requirements and at budgets to suit all. Here’s a review of the types of mattress that are made by Simmons.

The flagship of the company is the Simmons Beautyrest. The company claims that the Beautyrest mattress is the best on the market for motion separation; your partner moves, but you’re not disturbed. The secret lies in the Beautyrest Pocket Coil system used by Simmons. Unlike conventional mattresses where the springs are interconnecting, the Pocketed Coil springs are tied together at the side of each fabric pocket, so each coil acts independently. Not only do you get pocket coils, you get an awful lot of them; a Simmons Beautyrest mattress comes with 850 pocket springs, compared to the usual 300 springs from other manufacturers. The more pocket coil springs you have, the more you increase motion separation. Also, the Beautyrest mattress comes with 2 rows of heavier gauge pocket coil springs around the edge of the mattress; this helps reduce motion and gives a more comfortable seating edge. Finally, a Simmons Beautyrest mattress comes with an optional Triton foundation, to provide more support.

The price of a Simmons Beautyrest mattress is about mid-range for a good quality mattress. However, the Simmons Beautyrest range goes from mid-range to expensive, depending which type of mattress you buy from the Beautyrest collection. The collection begins with the Beautyrest Classic, which has all the features mentioned above. The next in the collection is the Beautyrest World Class. In addition to the Classic the World Class mattress uses latex foam to provide more comfort – the latex yielding to the exact shape of your body. The Simmons Beautyrest Exceptionale comes with an Alternating Pocketed Cable Coil System. What this means is that the mattress comes with rows of the pocket coil springs together with rows of Pocket Cable Coil, to provide enhanced motion separation. The Simmons Exceptionale also comes with a high-density foam encased seating edge. The mattress comes with optional features of memory foam or latex. The Simmons Beautyrest World Class Exceptionale mattress is the most expensive in the collection. With this mattress, support is provided by complete layer of plush Pocketed Coil springs that sit on top of a layer of firm Pocketed Coil springs. Again, memory foam and latex comes as optional features.

If money is no object then you could consider the Simmons Beautyrest Black mattress. This mattress comes with luxurious silk, wool and alpaca comfort layers: true form encasing, generous layers of memory foam and latex; and circular knit fabric with 100% natural Modal Yarn blended with cashmere. The Simmons Beautyrest Black collection consists of the Gabriela, the Edaline, the Helena, the Viola, the Orchid, the Rosalyn, the Hyacinth, the Florence, the Exquisite, the Ophelia, and the Temptation.

For couples, the Simmons Beautyrest mattress is one of the best on the market. But are there any criticisms of this mattress? Well, one or two. If you or your partner weighs more than 250 lbs you’ll probably need more support than you get with the Simmons Beautyrest – you’ll probably need to purchase the base along with the mattress, making it an expensive proposition. Also, there have been complaints from consumers that the Beautyrest World Class mattress is just fine when new but after a time it begins to sag and dip. This sagging is probably due to the use of latex, which does sag over time.

If you’re on a budget many mattress reviews recommend the Simmons DeepSleep innerspring line. It doesn’t come with pocket coil springs. Instead the mattress consists of double tempered, heavy gauge coils; nonetheless it is a very comfortable mattress. The Simmons DeepSleep mattress is also an excellent choice if you’re single or on the heavy side.

Simmons also make a mattress especially for those with back problems; it called the Simmons BackCare mattress. What’s different about this mattress is that there is a layer of gel on top, which moulds to your body shape, thus relieving pressure points. Simmons call this system the Technogel system. Whether or not the Simmons BackCare mattress will be more popular than the Tempur-Pedic memory foam mattress remains to be seen. However, memory foam is something people either love or hate, so for those that hate memory foam but still need a mattress to help with their back problems, the Simmons BackCare mattress may just be the answer.

Simmons have been making top rated mattresses for a long time. Simmons mattresses don’t come cheap but the company makes a large collection of mattresses, each with optional extras, so the chances are a Simmons mattress will provide you with a good night’s rest.





