Silk: The Pros and the Cons

Silk is one of the more sensual fabrics that is often used throughout the home for everything from curtains to a designer upholstery material for walls and furniture. One of the primary benefits of this material remains the elegant appearance and the classical yet luxurious look that it instantly adds to any home. There are quite a few benefits to investing in silk, or even faux silk. There are also quite a few downfalls that customers should be aware of before spending their hard earned money.

Wear and tear

Silk is known for showing normal wear and tear easier than other fabrics. Because of this, it is usually reserved for use in designer upholstery for furniture that will not be used as often, such as the furniture that is in the formal living room, or a nice arm chair that sits off to the side of the room that is rarely used.

Individuals that are in love with the idea of re-upholstering their entire living room furniture set in silk may enjoy the appearance and feel of silk velvet instead of traditional silk. For example, it tends to look better with age instead of looking old and used like traditional silk.

Cost

Silk is one of the most expensive materials on the market. This is one of the main reasons that homeowners are encouraged to carefully consider the pros and cons of this material before purchasing it. Faux silk is often available at a much cheaper price, and has the same look and feel of authentic silk.

Strong

Silk is known to be one of the strongest natural fibres in existence. This means that it can withstand being pulled and stretched to fit furniture perfectly during the upholstery process without ripping and tearing. For example, strong parachutes can be made from designer silk, and they offer the same protection that most traditional parachutes do.

Anti-wrinkle and crush resistant

Silk does not wrinkle as easily as other materials, making it a great choice for window treatments. It will not appear crushed if heavy furniture is pushed back against it, or if heavy objects are placed on top of it due to its crush resistant nature.

Sunlight damage

When silk is exposed to the rays of the sun, it causes the fibres to wear down easier than anything else. This will result in the material ripping easier, and it will appear faded quicker than any other material on the market. Individuals that want to use this fabric for curtains are advised to use a liner to protect it from the sunlight. Those that are interested in using silk as a designer upholstery material should move the furniture to an area of the room that is not exposed to direct sunlight on a regular basis.

Water damage

While silk can absorb a large amount of moisture, it does not look so well after coming in contact with water. A few drops of water can cause a water stain that will be nearly impossible to get out, resulting in individuals having to take special care around pieces of furniture that have silk as the primary upholstery fabric and use high maintenance forms of cleaning that do not use a liquid cleaner, even if it is just water.

Silk continues to increase in popularity for a number of reasons. Many individuals are just now learning that they can purchase their own designer upholstery fabrics and do these projects themselves, individuals are learning about how wonderful walls help hold in heat when homeowners upholster them with designer silk fabrics, and the invention of faux silk has made this all much cheaper for everyone. Individuals that love the look of silk can take special care to ensure that they get to enjoy all of the benefits without too many of the downfalls thanks to these tips.





Source by James Tubbrit