Sherrill Furniture Review: Handmade Furniture at Great Prices

The Sherrill Furniture company offers very high quality handmade furniture at excellent prices, with the option of a high degree of customization. Sherrill Furniture has been making furniture by hand since 1944, and offers their work to the public via major department and furniture stores throughout North America.

Situated in and around Hickory, North Carolina, Sherrill Furniture has several workshops where master craftsmen and carpenters design and create beautiful chairs, sofas and seating of many types utilizing a combination of traditional American hand-crafting techniques and modern furniture manufacturing methods. The firm produces only upholstered items of furniture, made to a very high standard of workmanship and using the best upholstery fabrics and materials.

Sherrill’s mission is to offer excellence in design, quality, reliability and service and to be recognized by its customers as the leading provider of high quality home furnishings. Does it achieve this? Let’s see.

Quality in Design

Sherrill furniture comprises a range of seating options, but no other type of furniture. It offers hand-upholstered furniture in a number of design options including the excellent Dan Carithers collection, and the ‘Design Your Own’ 9600 series that you can design yourself. Every customer that chooses the 9600 series can choose their base, back style and the style of the arms, and if you choose a sectional, you can choose the best configuration of pieces to meet your needs.

If you have a corner that you have found difficult to furnish, then choosing a Sherrill Furniture 9600 series sectional will enable you to fit that corner exactly as you want to. That is one of the advantages you get when working with a firm that hand makes their furniture – they can meet your needs exactly.

Not only that, but you can choose from a wide range of upholstery fabrics. This is a definite benefit, because you can choose a fabric design or color that suite the general decor of your room. Not all handmade furniture firms offer this option, and frequently it’s a matter of take it or leave it – what you see in the showroom is what you get. Not so with Sherrill Furniture – you can specify your upholstery from a range of options.

Quality of Workmanship

There is no denying the quality of Sherrill’s workmanship. As they say themselves: you almost hate to cover a chair as well made as this! It’s true, because customers cannot admire the inner upholstery of the chairs and sofas they are sitting on. You cannot see the workmanship involved in the hand-tacked webbing, hand-tied springs and hand-tacked canvases that separate the inner workings from the stuffing.

All you see is the finished product, and you don’t really appreciate the work and skill that has gone into making that seat feel so firm yet comfortable when you sit back on it. Even the back and arms have to be expertly upholstered by craftsmen and women. The quality of the workmanship that goes into every single item of Sherrill furniture is not in question!

The quality of the fabrics is also very high. They are hard-wearing and available in a number of designs to suit your needs and room décor. Sherrill offer thousands of different patterns, weaves and colors from all over the world, and claim to have a larger stock of fabrics than any other furniture manufacturer.

The style of the Sherrill frames range from period Queen Anne or sigma legs, through beautiful carved framework to the simplicity of modern designs in a wide range of woods and wood finishes. If your home is furnished in a period style, then Sherrill Furniture will have a chair, sofa, love seat or chez longue to suit that style. Upholstered with period fabrics, you can be sure that this company is able to ensure that the period and style of your room is faithfully maintained.

Quality of Service

If you have a problem with any particular piece, then Sherrill Furniture will resolve it to your satisfaction. If you have an inquiry about handmade furniture you require to match the style of any room in your home, then the company will answer it immediately it has an answer for you. It does not claim to be able to satisfy every request – no business can realistically do that, but they will do their best to meet your needs.

Sherrill Furniture Review: The Negatives

No review of any furniture firm can claim never to have found negatives. Sherrill Furniture would not want a 100% positive review, because the business knows that would be disingenuous. There are some negative comments that are listed below.

1. Cushion Problems

Some cushions on Sherrill sofas tend to creep forwards, and eventually overhang the seat. Perhaps tie-down cushions would resolve this, though it should be said that this complaint was made after a few years of use, and the family had a cat plus children. Nevertheless, this is a factor to be aware of.

2. No Casegoods

Complaints have been made about the lack of casegoods. These are non-upholstered items such as cabinets, tables and dressers. In fact, it should be taken as a compliment if people are seeking Sherrill casegoods. In fact, this company focuses on manufacturing the best possible upholstered furniture by hand, and sticks to what it does best.

Very few complaints have been made, and The Complaints Board has had no complaints registered about Sherrill Furniture. This speaks for itself, and the conclusion of this review is that the company manufactures very high quality upholstered handmade furniture that is long lasting with very few problems.





Source by Peter Nisbet