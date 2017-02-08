Sheriffs Deputy Entrance Exam – Learn What’s on the Test

Let me honest with the police officer exam is no laughing matter. The percentage of candidates who fail the deputy sheriff entrance exam is staggering. The truth is some applicants sail through the written test, but many fail miserably. The fact that so many potential recruits fail the exam is why I’m writing this article. You see many of the people that fail the entrance exam would have otherwise been great cops, but because of a lack of preparation or simply taking the test for granted they flunked the test badly.

Here’s what you need to know about the deputy sheriff testing exam to put yourself in a better position to pass the test. The deputy sheriff exam consist of 8 major categories that make up the sum total of the test. Meaning if you do poorly on one section of the exam, it may count against your total score. Now not all departments score it this way, but a lot of them do. Regardless of how they score the test your main objective is to do the best that you can on the examination. Preferable a top score is what you should aim to get just getting a passing score is not enough in this day and age.

Here’s all eight categories that make up the deputy sheriff/ police officer testing:

Reading Comprehension Report Writing Vocabulary Spelling Basic Mathematics Memory Orientation Judgment and reasoning Grammar

Since you know what categories are going to be on the test, I recommend strengthening the areas that you may be a little weak on. Don’t take the test for granted like the majority, thinking that you sail through it without any study whatsoever.





