Serelax Review – How Effective is This Product?

Depression is quite a common condition. Most people across the globe have to deal with feeling depressed at least once or twice in a lifetime. In the United States alone, figures show that over 20 million people are suffering from some form of depression, anxiety and stress.

Depression that is onset by traumatic experiences like job loss or death of a loved one, can be debilitating. What are some signs that you may be feeling depressed? Worry dominates your life. You try to control your anxiety, but it often ends up controlling you. Restlessness and irritation prevent you from enjoying your everyday activities, and insomnia prevents you from sleeping at night. Some people find it hard to snap out of the feeling of defeat, despair and sadness without outside help.

If you are right in the middle of a “down” phase or prolonged depressed state you may have considered trying a nutritional supplement to help you deal with your issues without having to worry about side effects often associated with prescription drugs. For many folks, non-prescription herbal based supplements appear to be just as effective in relieving symptoms of mild to moderate depression as anti-depressant medications.

One OTC (over-the-counter) depression relief supplement that that is garnering quite a bit of consumer stir on the market today is Serelax. One of the leading causes of depression is the imbalance of serotonin in the brain. Serelax according to the products manufacturer (Primelife Labs), is intended to maximize the natural production of serotonin in the body and assist the imbalance in a more natural way. The product is said to contain all natural ingredients embodied within a proprietary blend.

Too often nutritional supplements contain a concoction of ingredients that don’t have any clinical backing as to their actual efficacy in responding to the intended physical condition. Let’s take a closer look at what is actually contained within the Serelax formula.

Suntheanine

Suntheanine, is a proprietary substance obtained from green tea. For centuries in Asia, green tea has been known to provide relaxation and ease stress. Researchers have found that the L-theanine, an amino acid that can only be found in green tea, is responsible for the calming effect of this particular beverage.

A recent clinical study suggests that Suntheanine, a patented unadulterated form of L-theanine, is effective in promoting relaxation naturally. In the study, participants who took 50 to 200 mg of Suntheanine showed not only a spike in the Alpha brain waves, but also a significant reduction in Beta waves of the brain.

Experts also believe that this substance can be used in boosting mental acuity, improving focus and concentration, enhancing learning ability, decreasing adverse effects of caffeine, helping promote restful sleep, and even promoting a healthy immune system.

5-HTP

Depression has been associated with low levels of serotonin, a brain chemical responsible for mood and happiness secreted in the brain. People who feel depressed for no apparent reason or those who suffer from chronic depression are believed to be suffering from low production of this particular neurotransmitter. 5-Hydroxytryptophan, also known as 5-HTP, is a type of amino acid that is believed to help raise the levels of serotonin. Studies show that individuals taking supplements containing 5-HTP report a substantial improvement in mood and significant reduction of anxiety and insomnia. Moreover, 5-HTP is also effective in providing relief for fibromyalgia and diminishing food cravings.

Valerian

Valerian is a flowering plant that has been used for centuries for a wide variety of illnesses and conditions, including epilepsy, liver problems, nervousness, urinary tract problems, nausea, and digestive ailments. At present, however, this herb is more commonly utilized in providing remedy for insomnia, anxiety, tension, and other nervous conditions. Alternative practitioners and naturalists have known for years that Valerian’s sedative properties can calm and relax patients suffering from depression, stress, tension, and anxiety.

Kava kava

Another herb that is scientifically proven to reduce sleeplessness and promote relaxation is Kava kava. Experts believe that this natural ingredient is also useful in relieving muscle soreness and tension headaches.

Based on the ingredients enumerated above, Serelax may be a potent supplement for people who want to minimize stress and depression without being addicted to prescription medications. Overall, I really do like the Serelax product because it contains an effective well rounded formula that may be another option for those seeking a safer alternative to narcotic-based depression and insomnia medications.





Source by Janet Hahn