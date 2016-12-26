Sending Flowers – Roses or Carnations?

There are many reasons to send flowers to someone. Sympathy, apologizing to someone, showing someone you love them or are interested in them and celebrating various holidays are just a few of the reasons to send flowers. Regardless of why you are sending flowers, for most occasions flowers are very appropriate. If you are sending flowers to a special someone, they will be the object of envy since you were thoughtful enough to think of them.

It is easier than ever today to send flowers for any occasion. There are a multitude of online sites dedicated to sending flowers, candy and small gifts for whatever reason you have in mind. There are of course, still the traditional ways of sending flowers. Actually driving to a florist, picking out what you want to send and then paying for it is a fairly simple process. One advantage to actually going to a florist is that you can have the florist help you choose something and you may even be able to see an example of whatever arrangement you choose to send. With online florists, the pictures all look remarkable, but since these orders are usually sent to local florists in the area where you want the flowers delivered, you do not know exactly what will be delivered to the recipient. Whether you order them at a florist or online there are usually delivery charges for every order in addition to the price you pay for the arrangement.

Probably the most popular day to send flowers is Valentine’s Day. This is a good fallback position to take for men. If you are not sure of what to get a woman for her birthday or Valentine’s Day, flowers are a good choice anytime. Women usually love flowers and the typical flower sent for Valentine’s Day is the rose. Roses are a good flower to send if you are unsure of what type to send, mostly because women usually will love roses. One of the only downsides to roses is the price; they are usually fairly expensive. Carnations are also a good flower to choose and usually much cheaper than roses. Carnations, like roses, come in many colors. With carnations, sometimes you will see flowers with colors on the tips of the petals. This is achieved by putting the stem of the flower into water colored with food dye. The flower sucks the water up through the stem and the result is uniquely colored petals. Carnations also last a lot longer than most other flowers. If you keep them in water they will last a couple of weeks, where roses usually start wilting and dying by the end of the week. In addition to flowers, most florists can send balloons, chocolates, stuffed animals and even small gifts such as jewelry along with the arrangement.

Most women appreciate flowers. To remember a specific meaningful date with flowers makes your loved ones appreciate you even more. So, whether you purchase flowers online or from a local florist, whether you choose roses or carnations, go ahead and send flowers for just about any occasion. There are not many occasions that flowers are not suitable for.





Source by Michael Russell