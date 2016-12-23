Secret Gold Guide by Hayden Hawke – A Review

Secret Gold Guide by Hayden Hawke surprised me quite a bit after getting it to see if there was anything new being offered. As a veteran WoW gold guide reviewer and gamer, I’m used to seeing WoW gold guides that come and go, most are just rehashed information, or are so badly organized that whatever valuable strategies are presented get lost in translation. There are several pretty good WoW gold guides out there, there is quite a bit of cross referenced information but each has a particular “style” that makes them unique enough to provide real value. I’m glad to say that Hayden Hawke’s new gold guide is on of them.

Let’s start with the primary guide. At over 200 pages, this is a nice sized guide that provides substantial and well organized gold making strategies in an easy to follow and readable manner. Let’s take a peek at the table of contents. The introductory section is ordered as thus:

-Thinks to know and do Before You Get Started -Bag Space -Auction House Alts -Talent Builds for Your Farmer -Rare NPC’s -Addons –Gatherer –Auctioneer –Auctionator –Fishing Buddy –Loot Filter –MailGet –Quest Helper Chapter 1 – The Auction House

As you can see, right off the bat this guide starts you off with the foundation you will need to get your WoW profiting off right. This is the best introduction I’ve seen of any of the guides I’ve used. And this is only the first 10 pages. Very valuable information. As they say, you’ve already won the fight before you ever step into the ring if you’ve prepared to win, and Hayden Hawke has prepared you to win.

Secret Gold Guide does not skimp out on the supplemental guides. All the best WoW gold guides have very good supplemental guides that provide value in addition to the main guide. In other words, they are small guides that provide either tactics that aren’t in the main guide, or dig deeper or provide alternative methods to a particular subject that is in the main guide. With this in mind, Secret Gold Guide created a set of supplemental guides that will further your WoW gold making exploits, here is a list of the supplemental guides.

Miners Companion Herbalist Handbook Fishing & Cooking Mastery Guide Dual Boxing Guide Crafters Compendium Class Talent Guide

No guide is complete without the authors support system, here Hayden does a good job of providing a ticket support system in case you get stuck or need additional clarification about gold making strategy. I’ve tested the support and Hayden is responsive. I’m not a huge fan of the ticket system, I prefer a members only forum, but a responsive ticket system works OK for the most part.

I really am happy with the work Hayden Hawke put into Secret Gold, as it stands right now, it is one of my favorite guides. Hayden Hawke really put some effort forward on this guide and it shows, this is a high quality guide.





