Scott Alexander Book Review – Rhinoceros Success

The book Rhinoceros Success is an excellent read. The whole book is illustrated true, factual, eye opening stories.

The amazing Authors of this book is Scott Alexander. Mr Alexander authored a set of Rhino books when he was twenty-three years old:Rhino Success, Advanced Rhinocerology and Rhinocerotic Relativity. These three books have sold in an excess of two million copies.

Mr Alexander is now a world wide renowned speaker. He has traveled world wide presenting his unique and humorous philosophy of success and motivation. During his career he has been involved in such diverse business as African Arts, fossils and music.

I was introduced to Mr Alexander at a major function in the year 2000. This book is one hundred twenty two pages packed with great information to guide you to the attitude you will need to succeed in owning your own business. Mr Alexander mixes serious points with hilarious humor to lighten things up.

I read this book in a matter of a few minutes well under an hour or so. By the time I was done, it explained a lot to me about Attitude and how to help others with theirs. As soon as I was done reading it the only thing on my mind was to somehow get myself in front of Mr Alexander to pick his brain even more and of course to sign my book.

Well in the covers of this book Rhinoceros Success you will find out things like: Rhino Training, How to be a Rhino in all aspects of your life and Be prepared for Rhino problems.

In the section Rhino Training you will find that it is all in your MIND. The most important ingredient of being an effective Rhino is your ATTITUDE. By fixing your attitude you will be able to declare that you are a Rhino. There are two sayings you should say to yourself: I am a Rhino!I have a Damn the torpedoes spirit! I am full of energy and can not wait to wake up in the morning to start charging! The second saying goes like this: I am successful owner(your business name) which has earned me a full time income and has helped(the number in your group) to succeed in business and in life. By repeating both of these sayings every morning trains your mind and puts your attitude right for the rest of the day.

In the chapter of How to be a Rhino inn all aspects of your life you will find there are six major areas of your life that will extremely benefit if you take on the Rhino Attitude and they are: Family,Financial,Work or Business, physically, socially and most of all Spiritually. Mr Alexander told us a joke to remind us that your a Rhino all the time not just when you take on special projects. The joke went something like this: “Do you know how to make Rhinos float? Root beer, one scoop of vanilla ice cream and one scoop of Rhino!”

In the last chapter I picked out is Be prepared for Rhino problems. Regardless who you are or how much money you have or do not have you will run into problems. The difference is with the way people handle problems that have a Rhino Attitude. Most problems that would stop other people in there tracks do not even phase a person with a Rhino Attitude. Rhino people attach the problem and do what ever it takes to work threw the problem and solve it and charge forward. As for the aspect of an Internet Marketer or any other business owner problems are a good sign. Problems are a sign of progress and your business is growing and moving forward. So as a Rhino you will have to get really good at solving problems.

In summary: This book is a must for every one’s library of business books. If you are looking to achieve more and have a better balance in all areas of your life this is a must read book to achieve the Rhino Attitude.

Just remember: We are all on a journey to achieve our life goals and dreams. Make sure while you are on that journey you are living life to the fullest and most of all having fun while you are doing it!

written by: Mark Wezyk

