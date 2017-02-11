Scooby Doo – Which Character Had the Best Catch Phrase?

Scooby Doo has been around for decades and during that time we’ve all gotten a chance to get to know the characters and their most commonly spoken phrases. But of all the Scooby Doo characters, who had the best catch phrase? Here they are in order from lamest to best, and the reasons why they ranked where they did.

6. Jeepers! – Daphne

Seriously? That’s all you have to say Daphne? Her character was usually portrayed as the most vulnerable, often being captured or finding herself in some kind of trouble. In keeping with the fact that her character contributed very little to the solving of mysteries, her catch phrase contributed nearly nothing to any conversation.

5. Let’s split up, gang… – Fred

Well, if nothing else the guy had a plan. Divide and conquer right? True, he used this plan over and over and it usually resulted in one or more of the gang being captured. But it is definitely more interesting than “jeepers!” and was at least an attempt to try and accomplish something.

4. My glasses! – Velma

Poor Velma. The poor girl was constantly finding her glasses knocked off her face, leaving her groping in the dark in a desperate attempt to try to find them. Of course, this usually happened at the worst possible moment. But the super smart Velma always had much more to contribute than the bumbling Fred and Daphne, so even when finding herself suddenly blind, she was more interesting than those two.

3. Scooby Doo where are you? – Shaggy

Somehow Shaggy and Scooby, the two characters least interested in solving scary mysteries, ended up in the thick of things constantly. And when the villains were closing in, it was inevitable that those two would end up losing each other. “Scooby Doo where are you?” usually was met with a shaky response from a scared Scooby, “over here!” This memorable catch phrase evokes vivid images of a very frightened Shaggy and Scooby.

2. I would have gotten away with it too, it if wasn’t for you meddling kids. – Villain

This phrase is not attributed to one character in particular, but was often used and is often quoted. It has become part of pop culture as a great catch phrase in general, not just amongst Scooby Doo fans. Most likely, you would hear this utterance just as the mask that the villain had been wearing had been removed to reveal who the real culprit was.

1. Scooby Dooby-Doo! – Scooby Doo

Yes, the star character had the best catch phrase, which is only fitting. Scooby was a loyal friend, even if he was a bit of a chicken. At the end of the day he could always be counted on to call out “Scooby Dooby-Doo!” to mark the end of a mystery successfully solved.





Source by Michelle Muggli