Schwarzkopf Igora Expert Mousse is versatile, it provides you the freedom to explore your creativity to obtain colors that you desire. An excellent hair color that offers ultra shine apt for a color refresh or for color enhancements. Lasts up to 8 washes and covers up to 20% of grey hair. It is easy to measure and hence has no waste. Igora Expert mousse is a hair color that is suitable for using a splash of colors or for helping a new or nervous client to find the right shade. A convenient application that comes in a can and hence a brush if not required while applying.

Purpose of IGORA EXPERT MOUSSE:

Igora Expert Mousse is a color that is extremely safe to use, especially for those first time customers who fear choosing the wrong color. This color stays for maximum 8 washes and thereafter washes out of your hair WITHOUT leaving any line of demarcation. Hence it is suitable for the following purposes:

· Suitable for all first time applications or experiments especially in cases where you are nervous when it comes to coloring.

· Perfect when you need to cover grey but are unsure of the color

· For toning beautiful hair that needs no commitment on color or shine

· For hair glossing to intensify the natural color of hair

· For any coloring corrections that you need for mistakes made

· For pre-pigmentation

· Used for color refreshments that need excellent shine and condition

· For adding intense shine to the hair

· For quick color corrections at the backwash

· For deep conditioning

Directions to use:

Igora Expert Mousse is an extremely simple to use hair color. Following are some of the simple instructions to follow while using Igora Expert Mousse.

· The best way to apply mousse is to use a sponge. You must wash your hair, dry it a little with a towel. Thereafter shake the bottle of mousse and then apply. It is a convenient application that does not require a brush.

· For a color refreshing and conditioning mousse, you need to leave it on for 3-5 minutes. Ensure you use a glove before application to avoid stains to hands.

· For intensive color treatments, do wait for 15-20 minutes. Ensure you wear either an apron while coloring or wear some old shirt as color can drip on to clothes.

· After 15 minutes rinse using cold water till the water runs clear.

Please refer to the color chart for recommended shades for your hair. However, if you have a high percentage of white or grey hair please consider your natural hair color as your base and choose your color accordingly.





