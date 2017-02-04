Scarves – Different Types and How to Wear Them

I used to think that all scarves were in the same category. Maybe some other people thought the same. A scarf is a scarf. Then people hear others talking about infinity scarves, sashay scarves, plain scarves, and even more. Sometimes it can be frustrating, especially when a person is looking for a certain one to buy. There are so many categories. This article will help you to find the right scarf for your needs.

First of all, phrases like Infinity scarf, Ruffle scarf are categories. These categories are decided based on style and how the scarf was made. Sometimes the category was chosen because of the material that was used to make it such as the Sashay scarf. This scarf is made with Sashay yarn. That is the type of yarn or material used to make the it which is how it got its name.

One type of scarf that is very popular is the Ruffle Sashay Scarf. This got the name from the style and the material used to make the scarf. It is made with Sashay yarn, but it has a ruffle look to it. This is why it is called a Ruffle Sashay Scarf. This type of scarf is delicate so one must handle with care. It is used to keep warm but mostly for fashion. The pretty ruffle look makes it look dressy or fancy. The Sashay yarn is beautiful yarn which makes the scarf one that a person would use to dress up any outfit. If you want to wear it to church, date or some place where you dress nicely this is the scarf for you.

An Infinity Scarf is another popular category. This gets its name because of the design. It is made in a circle so when it is worn it is hard to see the beginning from the end. The Infinity Scarf usually has three different designs. There is the Single Loop Infinity Scarf which is worn around the neck in one circle or loop. There is a Double Loop Infinity Scarf which is worn around the neck in a double loop or two circles. It is actually one big circle that you may place around your neck twice to add warmth and fashion. There is a Tripple Loop Infinity Scarf which is worn around the neck to resemble three loops or circles. This adds extra warmth. The nice thing about these are they won’t slide off your shoulders because they are secured at each end.

The Basic Scarf or Plain Scarf is what most men like. Women like these as well if they just want a scarf that is one color and will keep them warm. The Basic Scarf is made with any kind of yarn that is one color and not fancy. It is made to be worn around the neck for warmth and the ends hang down. There are also Extra Long Scarves that can be wrapped around the neck numerous times for extra warmth.

These are just a few of the categories you will see online or at the store. Hopefully this will clear up any confusion when choosing a scarf. You may find that all of these will work great for you.





Source by Amanda Sullivan