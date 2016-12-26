Satellite TV – Advantages And Disadvantages

It is no secret that satellite TV is gaining its popularity fast and pop up to be the fastest growing household products in United States. Are you like everyone else who is exploring the alternative in paid TV services? Well if this is the case, I am sure that you are interested to take a look on the satellite TV services and review both of its pros and cons.

The plus points with satellite TV services

1. Wide service coverage

Unlike cable that are limited to TV cables, satellite TV are utilising the orbiting satellite system above our sky. Hence, the service coverage is pretty wide that theoretically, we can get the satellite signal all around the globe surface. In most situations, the transmission is clear and uninterrupted and the TV feeds you receive at home are almost distortion-free.

2. Better quality TV

All satellite TV signals are transferred in digital format. This in turns ensure the picture quality on the viewer’s end is in superior condition. Also, make full use of your high definition television! I am sure what you need is as much HD programming as possible – which in turn, means you need satellite TV as Dish Network and DirecTV are the paid TV service with the most HD channels currently.

3. Service recovery during breakdown

When compare with cable, satellite TV service recovers much faster during power outage. During major power breakdown and extreme storms, power is often cut off and homes experience instantaneous blackouts. When power supply is finally restored, the recovery for satellite TV is much faster than cable lines which supply you with cable TV. While this feature might sounds silly to you; people who live in parts of the States subjected to frequent bad weather would appreciate it a lot.

4. Wide programming selections

Cable TV offers about 130 channels in most standard programming packages. In contrast, both main satellite TV providers (Dish and DirecTV) offer up to 250+ programming channels. On top of that, DISH Network and DirecTV offer plenty of HDTV programming, which it’s hardly found on major conventional cables in the past.

The minus points with satellite TV services

1. Additional cost for special programming packages

Customers are often required to pay extra money in order to get special programming packages such as live broadcast on NASCAR races and NFL games. Sadly, the monthly subscription fees you pay to the satellite TV service providers only entitle you to a limited number of channels. Some of the best sports events and premium movie channels are not part of the package. This in turn, raise up your monthly expenses with satellite TV service.

2. Short of valuable add-on

When consumers order their cable TV services, they are often delighted with the company’s bundle services – where you can get phone, Internet, radio, and TV services all under one company. Comcast for example, offers their bundle service in cheap price and help their customers to save a lot in overall.



Satellite TV companies, namely, Dish Network and DirecTV, on the other hand have nothing much to offer besides quality TV entertainment. Yes, DirecTV do link up with DirecWay for the satellite Internet services but the connection speed is slightly slower than average broadband speed. What’s worse is that satellite Internet connection always surfer a constant latency error, which disallow online gamers to enjoy their game smoothly.

Conclusion

As we can see from the list above, satellite TV system might not be the right choice for everyone. Evidently, there are both pros and cons with satellite TV services. So, before you head right to any satellite TV service provider, make sure you know what your needs are and what satellite TV system offers. Be a smart consumer and spend only when it is necessary – don’t just get satellite deals because your wife sister’s friends say so.





Source by Phil Anderson