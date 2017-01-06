Rogue Gold Farming Guide – 4 Rogue Gold Farming Tips For World of Warcraft

If you’re a Rogue looking to farm more gold in WoW, you’re in luck because you happen to be one of the best classes for farming gold. Your lockpicking skill will come in handy. And being able to stealth means you have a bit of a leg up when it comes to killing mobs or pickpocketing. Still, everyone can use a few tips so here’s my quick Rogue gold farming guide to get you going. Most of these tips are best suited to characters between levels 50-70.

1. Level an Affliction Lock

If you’re really serious about making a lot more gold easily, then you should make use of one or more Alts. If you level an Affliction Warlock and have it farm gold, in some situations it will be quite a bit faster than having your Rogue farm it for you. I would also set up another Alt to hang around town near the Auction House. Both your Roque and Affliction Lock can send it items you want to sell in the Auction House.

2. Chests in Mana Tombs

If they haven’t nerfed it yet, one of the best places to farm is in the Mana Tombs if you are specced as Combat Rogue. The chests respawn five times each hour and there are two chests and two veins each time it resets. Also be sure to pickpocket as you go. Every bit of cash helps.

3. More Spots with Great Drop Rates

Now, it is hard to predict where the best drop rates are for gold, but there are some spots that are usually worth your time because the items that drop are worth a lot. Here’s a round-up of spots I like.

In Shadowmoon Valley, check out Sunfury, Legion Hold and the Ruins of Karabor (Blood Elves area). The latter is really easy farming, but it is pretty well known so can be a bit over-farmed. But since you’re already near the area for Sunfury, might as well give it a run.

In Nagrand, Elemental Plateau is easy and awesome if you have an epic flying mount to get there. Otherwise you are out of luck.

Just outside Shattrath City, near the Cenarion Thicket, you can farm feathers to sell on the auction house. The drop rate is about 50% so an hour there should be easy pickings.

4. Run Instances for Gold

If you want to pick up some greens and cloth to sell, running some easy instances is fast work. Both Deadmines and the Stockades can help you stock up on greens and cloth (wool). It will also be convenient to drop what you find at the Auction House and head back for another run.

These Rogue gold farming tips should keep you going for awhile. And don’t forget to pickpocket all the Humanoids you run into. Many will drop lockboxes for you to pick and you can sell whatever stuff (herbs mostly) you find in the boxes and level your lockpicking skill at the same time.





Source by Emma Martin