Rodan and Fields Business Opportunity: A Comprehensive Review

Rodan and Fields is a rising network marketing company. Since it launched in 2008, the growth has been impressive and on track to break sales records. But what does this mean to a new distributor looking to join Rodan and Fields?

The company seems solid and backed by two well-known Stanford dermatologists: Dr. Rodan and Dr. Fields – the creators of Proactiv.

Since they launched their own network marketing company, the leadership team not only includes an online nurse to assist with product related questions but also corporate staff that includes the former CEO of Arbonne, Bob Henry. The company has all the ingredients for success and poised to continue growing with a stellar leadership team in place.

There are numerous training and support from corporate as well as field training and multiple live business opportunities/seminars for consultants and guests.

My only concern is in the business opportunity itself and the high-end prices. I talked to several consultants during my research and there seems to be a big emphasis on ‘leading the business with the business opportunity first’ rather than selling the products to customers.

In my experience, to sustain long-term growth, a network marketing company should include active business builders but also customers.

Frontloading is an issue in some network marketing opportunities. You don’t have to look hard to find all kinds of network marketing products on Ebay. I’m particularly weary of companies that offer mutliple start kit options loaded with products.

Not that it’s not a good value from a savings standpoint because it is. As long as you plan on re-selling the products so you can profit sooner than later, otherwise you’ll be stuck with those products.

The only cost to become a consultant is $45. However, some uplines encourage consultants to invest in business builder kits costing $395 or $695 because there’s a bonus for them to sign up new consultants that start with these kits. This is particularly worrisome to me and tends to bring out the not-so-honest reps.

With that said, if you are planning on hosting home parties, and demonstrating products then having these product lines available for your guests to sample wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Unfortunately, most people start out with this intention because they’re excited about the opportunity but inevitably end up stuck with these products. Hence, always ask if there’s a buy-back policy or if there’s a limit to discourage overstocking.

As for the products… they are pricey. I’ve used Proactiv a few times with success and they costs around $19.99. The new Rodan and Fields acne line Unblemish is a whopping $160 for four products. And yes, they are from the same creators, however the new line has some slight changes to them.

That’s not to say you can’t convince people to buy the products. But since there are no samples to try before you buy, I’m not a likely customer to cough up $160 plus shipping to test the products.

Even though there’s a guaranteed 60-days to return the products. Nevertheless, it’s an investment but more importantly, returning products is simply a pain in a (you know what I mean).

If you are serious about joining Rodan and Fields as a business builder, I would do a thorough research and contact corporate directly if something doesn’t sound right to you. Network marketing is a fantastic industry however as with any industry, a few rotten apples can ruin it for the rest of the honest folks that are building the business with integrity.

Regardless of what you do, you must take 100% responsibility for your business, and only do what is comfortable for you. More importantly, Rodan and Fields is one of many network marketing opportunities available to you.

No company will make you rich unless you DO the work yourself. And when it comes to any business success – products don’t sell themselves. Nor can you piggyback a reputable brand such as Rodan and Fields. Your success is up to your entrepreneurial mindset and your marketing skills.

In today’s competitive marketplace – if you don’t know how to position yourself and leverage the internet to attract prospects, your business will eventually fail without new leads.

Source by Janette L Stoll