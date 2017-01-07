Riccar Upright Vacuum Cleaner Reviews

Not all models of Riccar upright vacuum cleaners are worth buying – certainly not at the price being asked. However, one or two of them are worth taking a closer look at. Here are some reviews of vacuum cleaners from Riccar.

Before discussing individual models lets first list what’s good and bad about all the uprights by Riccar. First, what’s good?

All Riccar vacuum cleaners are made in America. You’ll find more metal on a Riccar upright than you will find on any other domestic model. The wand is metal, the base plate is stainless steel, there’s a reinforced metal pedal and even the cord hook is metal. More importantly, there’s metal where the eye can’t see – there are reinforced metal pivots inside the head that will withstand wear and tear better then other vacuums. If you get the chance, compare a Riccar upright cleaner to a leading brand like an Electrolux Oxygen 3 vacuum cleaner. You’ll find a lot less metal and far more plastic on the Electrolux upright.

Components made from metal will last longer than those made with plastic.

As if to underscore the durability of its upright vacuum cleaners, Riccar offers warranties ranging from 2 to 6 years on its models. The expensive Electrolux Oxygen 3 vacuum cleaner comes with only a 2 year warranty.

So, what’s bad about a Riccar upright vacuum?

The biggest complaint about its uprights is the absence of certain types. For instance there is no cyclonic version (Dyson and Hoover make one). You won’t find a bagless one either. Also, if you want one that will clean your carpet (with water and/or steam) you’re not going to find it from this manufacturer.

They’re also a little on the heavy side and they aren’t the most modern looking of vacuum cleaners. They’re also hard to find; only authorized retailers are allowed to sell them, so it’s far easier to go and find and compare other brands.

Riccar Vibrance Vacuum

This is the cheapest of the uprights. There are 6 models available but some don’t come with tools – frankly, who would want to buy any vacuum without tools? This just leaves us with 4 models; Classic, Standard, Deluxe and Premium. The classic comes with a 10amp motor. It is way over priced for what you get and you’d do well to look at the other models or look at another brand. The other models come with a 12amp motor. After telling you about the metal components I now have to tell you that the Standard only comes with a plastic base plate. Again, I would look elsewhere. The only major difference between the Deluxe and Premium is that the Premium comes with a floor selector switch. If you have just one type of flooring then the cheaper Deluxe if preferable, but if you have mixed floor types then the Premium is definitely the one to go for.

Riccar Brilliance Vacuum

There are 3 models to choose from; Standard, Deluxe and Premium. All feature the Tandem Air System; you get two motors instead of the usual one. There’s a high-flow direct air motor just above the head for maximum suction power, and high-flow clean air motor a little higher up that provides suction power for the onboard tools as well as contributing to the high efficiency filter of the vacuum. All vacuums have onboard tools. What really differentiates the models is the type of filter you get. The Standard has a five stage charcoal filter; the Deluxe has a 7 seven stage charcoal filter; and the Premium has a 7 stage HEPA filter. If you can live without HEPA, the Standard model is good value for money.

Riccar Radiance Vacuum

This vacuum comes with a 7 stage S-Class HEPA filter. Inside there are reinforced metal pivots and a Kevlar Poly-V belt – if something breaks in an upright it’ll be one of these two parts, so you can be more confident that this machine isn’t going to let you down on this. You also get a floor selector switch, carpet height adjust, a quick release cord hook and brushroll jam and bag full indicators. There’s also a Radiance Premium version. This machine comes with a HEPA Plus filter that is 100% sealed, thereby capturing 99.97% of particles down to a size of 0.3 microns.

Of the models above, the Brilliance is probably the best in term of its functionality and cost. The Radiance is good but there are other comparable cleaners – the Electrolux Oxygen 3 vacuum cleaner offers the same filtration and retails for around the same price (if not cheaper). Overall, all models of Riccar vacuum cleaners receive very favorable reviews, so you can rest assured that you are, at least, buying a good product.





