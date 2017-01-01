Review of the Victorinox Outrider Swiss Army Knife

Victorinox is the brand that produces the famous Swiss Army Knife. They had created these wonderful tools for over 130 years. Victorinox has taken the brand into the 21st Century with a variety of innovations including new product lines, a green factory and quality controls. Today, it is considered as one of the largest company with over 1,700 employees worldwide.

The two main components that have brought Victorinox up to date in the 21st century are its quality control processes and its green innovations. Quality have four stage processes at Victorinox. The first is inspection of all materials that come into the factory for tool creation. Next a similar process for the arrival of many OEM parts used in the manufacturing process. The third most crucial part is what happens on the factory where they follow many processes to keep strict control on quality. Lastly after completion the tools go through a last inspection process and that completes the quality circle of Victorinox.

The Green Technology in Victorinox started in the 21st century. It all started when all of their employees watched the Al Gore film “The Inconvenient Truth”. Since then, the employees adopted green technology and bike their way to work. However, this is just the tip when it comes to the green initiatives of Victorinox. Their factory does not need any crude oil to heat itself and using its own closed water loop system. This system supplies 92% of the heating requirements of the 120 employee apartments next to the factory and 92% of the factory heat requirements itself. Much of the waste produce of the factory is also recycled.

The Victorinox outrider’s price is great for the amount of tools and quality of the unit. So the knife in particular is quite long for a unit of 3 inches. This is the biggest selling point for those that get frustrated with the small size of most pocket knives. Due to this, it is heavier than most Victorinox knives at 135 grams but it’s unlikely that you will mind its size. The fact that it has a lock blade will make it illegal in the UK to carry in public but not a problem in the wild of course. We should bear in mind that the lock is actually very handy and gives a far more secure feel when using the knife for heavier projects. The outrider is well-known for its comfortable grip that makes it comfy to use.

Here are some of Victorinox outrider’s features:

Can opener with small screwdriver

Corkscrew

Hole punch

Woodsaw

Long small star-shaped screwdriver

Keyring

Toothpick

Tweezers

Lock blade

Cap lifter with screwdriver

wire stripper

Scissors

Colour Various



Length 111 mm



Width 31.5 mm



Height 21.5 mm



Net Weight 135 cm





Source by David A Denholm