Review of Likas Papaya Skin Whitening Soap – The Most Popular Papaya Skin Lightening Soap

Likas Papaya Soap is an organic herbal soap produced in the Philippines. It is the most popular and arguably the most effective papaya soap available. Papaya soaps lighten dark patches of pigmentation, fade dark marks and even out the skin tone. It can be used for melasma, freckles, acne scars and age spots or just to generally lighten and brighten your skin tone. Likas Papaya Soap is orange in colour (some papaya soaps are green), has a mild and pleasant smell and does not contain any harsh ingredients. The active ingredient is papain, an enzyme found in papaya that gently exfoliates and dissolves dead skin cells.

How effective is it?

Likas Papaya soap can be used on the body and on the face. Using it in place of your usual soap or facewash will show results in as little as 2 weeks. Of course, it will not lighten your skin by 5 shades in 14 days but you will see that your dark marks are fading, your skin is looking brighter and you won’t be able to keep away from the mirror!

Papaya is also effective in fighting acne. If you have mild acne, this soap should improve that as well as taking care of your acne marks. If your skin is sensitive, however, it is best to avoid using it on your face altogether – it would be worth testing it out on a small patch of skin first. To use the soap for best results, lather and massage it into your skin for 3-5 minutes daily and then wash off.

Likas users providing online reviews mostly had positive things to say. Most consumers reported results in a surprisingly short space of time. The users that did not have positive things to say generally had issues with the fact that the soap dried out their skin. All bar soaps can be quite drying so it is important to follow up with very good moisturiser. As with any skin lightening treatment, be sure to a good sun screen with protection of at least SPF15 when going out into the sun.

Where to buy

Skin lightening treatments can sometimes be costly but skin lightening soaps are usually very inexpensive. Likas Papaya soap can be purchased for around $3-5 per bar in the US. In the UK it is more difficult to find but there are alternative papaya soaps widely available. If you have Filipino stores in your area, chances are you will be able to find Likas there for a very reasonable price.





Source by Anita Greenwood