Retrieve Deleted Pictures on the Nikon D5000 With Photo Recovery Software

The Nikon D5000 camera is one of the best cameras to own when you want to learn how to take photographs and practice with the technical aspects of a camera, and is much like the other DX cameras that are offered in the market. It is the smallest in size, weight and price of the series. However, it can be sensitive and you may lose photos, when you save on the Single SD card that comes with it. It is a very silent camera, and you may not notice that you are accidentally deleting photos instead of reviewing the pictures.

You will be able to retrieve the photos that you accidentally if you follow these steps. First, stop using the SD card immediately. It is important to understand that the deleted photos are not actually deleted from the SD card; they simply have been tagged to be written over and are hidden from plain view. You will be able to see them again, but in order to do so, you must stop using your card. If you continue to use the SD card and take photos, you will decrease the chances retrieving the deleted photos.

When you are in front of your computer, connect the SD card and see if you can view the photos that you accidentally deleted. The best way to view the contents is to use an SD card reader. This is better than using your camera to connect to the computer. You may be able to find the photos that you accidentally deleted, but if you don’t, you will need the help of a photo recovery software.

When you go online and make a quick search, you will see that there are a lot of photo recovery program that are available to download from the Internet. However, I will talk about the Photo Retrieval 1.70 for PC. You can use the trial version that you can download for free.

Connect your SD card to your computer. Then, you let the photo recovery program run, so it can scan your SD card. It will be able to show the photos that you deleted from your Nikon D5000.

To ensure that you prevent this from happening again, keep your Nikon D5000 in a safe place every time. If you plan to put your camera in the bag, make sure that it has protective casing, so that it will not turn on and delete photos. Keep the SD card and the card unit clean. You should make regular maintenance checks on the camera to ensure that the camera is functioning well, and all the buttons are working properly.





Source by Jake Gadsden