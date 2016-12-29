Rain-X Repel Vs Rain-X Latitude Wiper Blades

How a Woman Sees the Rain-X Repel vs the Rain-X Latitude

As a woman, it is often difficult to determine which wiper blades and wiper size are best for my vehicle. I was attracted to the two popular brands by Rain-X that fit my car and that were available online. Determining the best alternative required a little research. Most manufacturers recommend that wiper blades be replaced every year. It is understandable if you live in a dry climate that the blades would certainly need replacement as they weathered and became brittle and inefficient. It would also be important that installation of the wiper blades be simple and easy for a woman. Most importantly, I wanted something that would provide clear visibility during frequent rain and snow storms.

In comparing the Rain-X Repel and Rain-X Latitude windshield wipers, there appeared to be little difference in the availability for most car makes and models. There was a price difference and a different technology that was used in the construction or operation of the wiper blades. Here is a comparison of the features for the two wiper blades:

Rain-X Repel Wiper Blade Features

Rain-X Repel windshield wipers utilize a new technology that provides clearer visibility when driving by using a patented coating that helps the rain drops, snow and ice particles, as well as insects and mud to be transferred from the blade to the glass windshield.

The time-release coating technology is fast, usually within a few minutes before beading occurs, providing continual visibility for many wiper cycles. The special coating and curved blade design reduces windshield wiper noise and provides clearer window visibility without any streaking.

The Rain-X Repel wiper blades are available for an extensive list of popular car models and variety of makes from 1970 to current year.

Rain-X Repel requires that you follow activation procedures by thoroughly cleaning windows before installation. At twice the price, the Rain-X Repel offers the same advantage of anti-streaking as the Rain-X Latitude. These blades do not always lie flat on the windshield, as they often lift away from the surface under 60 to 70 mph winds, resulting in uneven wipes. With adjustment, the pressure on the windshield can be increased resulting in wipes that consistently contact the full surface of the windshield.

Rain-X Latitude Wiper Blade

Rain-X Latitude windshield wipers are best known for their contoured design that glides evenly over the windshield and their graphite-coated rubber blades that provide noise-free wiping action. They also replace standard style wiper blades and can be fitted with special adapters to accommodate use on eight different wiper blade arm styles or 98% of vehicle wiper blade arms.

These blades offer easy installation modes, including the small j-hook type adapters or multi-adapter for bayonet, larger j-hook or side pin arm wiper blade arms. The blades are constructed of durable, rubber-encased frames that resist harsh weather such as ice or snow or wind lift.

The Rain-X Latitude wiper is also offered for the same year range (1970-2011) for many models and makes of vehicles.

It appears that in making up my mind, I may have to consider the cost as a major factor, as well as ease of installation and emphasis on the quality of wiper pressure on maintaining consistent visibility. I suppose I would select the Rain-X Latitude wiper blades that, according to most online reviews, seem to be more consistent and half the price.





Source by Jae Ching