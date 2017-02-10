Quick Review of the Nike Air Max Torch 4

When it comes to amazing running shoes, the Nike Air Max Torch 4 is one of the best available. The shoe functions extremely well and it is considered by many to be one of the better running sneakers on the market. For those of you who want more detailed information on this shoe, please take the time to read our review.

The Nike Air Max Torch 4 is a great running shoe. It is extremely stylish, roomy, comfortable and offers great performance. I decided to choose this shoe based on reviews I had read about on the internet. Many of those reviews pointed to the fact that the Torch series of shoes from Nike were comfortable shoes and most people seemed to love them. Based on that information I purchased my first pair and I have been happy ever since.

The comfort level in the Nike Air Max Torch 4 cannot be described. The shoe fits so well, I have never worn a pair of shoes like this before in my life. They were extremely lightweight and my feet didn’t have that claustrophobic feeling, due to the fact that the material to make the show was breathable. The air bubble in the back was excellent and this was the source of the comfort for my feet. It looks great at the back of the shoe as it is visible. Another thing that I like about the shoe was that it had excellent traction and grip. This proved to be very important, especially when running on slippery and uneven terrain.

So my final analysis of the Nike Air Max Torch 4 is that you get a shoe that will definitely become a favorite of yours. If you are seeking a lightweight, comfortable and high performance shoe, then this is what you need. I have no regrets with my purchase and I can say that I am thoroughly pleased with what the shoe has offered me.





Source by Janene Dalton