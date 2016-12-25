Quick Overview of the ICD-10-CM Proficiency Assessment

The AAPC’s ICD-10-CM Proficiency Assessment is a mandatory assessment aimed at protecting the integrity of the holder’s certification by ensuring all the AAPC members can show coding proficiency with ICD-10-CM. The confidence of employers regarding the holder’s certifications can only be boosted if the holder can demonstrate proficiency by accurately coding the current code sets. This assessment ensures this and further fosters the standards set by AAPC certifications.

Therefore, all AAPC members who hold CPC-H, CPC, CPC-P, CPC-I and CPMA coding specialities excluding CIRCC must show high levels of proficiency within ICD-10-CM by going through any of the two methods as given below by 30th September, 2015. This is exactly a year after ICD-10 implementation for each holder to maintain his/her credentials.

You have to select between the two options below to demonstrate your proficiency.

OPTION 1: AT YOUR OWN PACE ASSESSMENT

This involves ICD-10 Code Training and it comes with an online assessment course, which includes a complete ICD-10-CM General Code Set Training integrated with a total of 150 queries and other cases, which you can accomplish at your own pace.

If you decide to choose this option, then the option includes the following:

· A 16-hour course coupled with some online exercises.



· There is no time limit and unlimited attempts.



· A total of 150 questions plus cases.



· Open online unproctored book.



· ICD-PCS is not covered in the assessment.



· Depending on the training period there are around 16 to 29 CEUs to be completed.



· The total cost is as from $395-$595 depending on the training period.



· You can add live training such as conferences, boot camp and others for only $100-$200.

OPTION 2: TIMED ASSESSMENT

This option involves timed assessment which involves 75 case-based questions upon which you must complete within 3.5 hours. Generally this option involves the following:

· The exercises are only online based.



· There is a time limit of 3.5 hours.



· Two attempts are only allowed.



· Involves an open online unproctored book.



· The total cost is $60 including charges for the two.



· There are no CEUs given.



· A minimum of 80% score required.



· No ICD-10-PCS.

You might incur other costs by purchasing the Proficiency Assessment Workbook for $109.95 for a non-member and $99.5 and the Practice Proficiency Assessment for $39.95 for non-members and $29.95 for members.

Note that, registering for timed assessment and training means that you have to undertake:

1. General Code Set Training, which includes Assessment Option 1.



2. Specialty Set Training



3. Practice Proficiency Assessment



4. Proficiency Assessment Option 2

After successfully accomplishing either of the two assessments, then you have proved your proficiency within ICD-10-CM. Note that all the assessment and training methods used by AAPC have been approved by CEU. Remember that you must complete the assessment before 30 September, 2015.





