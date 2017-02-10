Psychoanalyzing the Gossip Girl Cast of Characters – Knowing Chuck Bass

Successful, hot, and loaded—Charles “Chuck” Bartholomew Bass from the most successful teenage show to date, Gossip Girl, is gaining so much attention from fans all over the world. With his undeniable good looks and charisma, this fictional character comes alive through the enthusiasm of millions of fans all over the world. This is very evident in the way Gossip Girl fan sites revere Chuck Bass and other Gossip Girl cast of characters, turning them into living, breathing and walking icons of primetime television.

Underneath the Bad Boy Appeal

He’s a womanizer, morally bankrupt and manipulative. Nonetheless, Chuck Bass is one of Gossip Girl cast of characters we love to hate. Some of his devious manipulative tactics are blackmailing Serena about her self-imposed exile, attempting to rape the young Jenny Humphrey and constantly mocking Dan Humphrey his mortal enemy. But then again, his conniving ways of getting what he wants has a strange appeal like a forbidden fruit that we’re told not to eat. He has the charisma of a boy your parents wouldn’t want to meet or even be seen with you. To put it strongly, Chuck is every parent’s nightmare in the flesh.

Behind his appealing eyes and debonair looks hides a troublesome man who has spent most of his early years engaging in teenage drinking and premarital sex. The son of a wealthy businessman, Chuck enjoys a life of luxury that some of us might only experience in our dreams. Night after night of hanging out with the coolest crowd in the most expensive places opened his juvenile eyes to the troubles of his generation. In the mix of the parties and drinks, a constant fight with self-destruction and the urge to go the straight and narrow befalls him.

However, when the parties are over and all the booze is gone, Chuck faces the gnawing pain of being a failure in his father’s eyes. His mother died upon giving birth to him, leaving him affection-deprived with his father. When fear and loneliness envelop him, he turns to the best known remedy to him—booze, women and his best friend Nate. Despite being known as the resident bad boy in his circle, Chuck shows his soft side when it comes to Nate and soon enough, Blair, Nate’s girlfriend.

Behind Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf’s Affair

Blair and Chuck have so many things in common. Both being rich, gorgeous and manipulative, both teens find themselves allies in so many conquests to get what they want without batting an eyelash about the consequences. Not long after, Chuck found himself smitten by the only woman he refused to snare for being his best friend’s main squeeze. However, a night of passion in the back of Chuck’s limo that happened after Blair’s impulsive breakup with Nate made things more complicated for the two troubled souls as they start a secret relationship. Chuck found himself in love for the very first time in his life, jeopardizing Nate’s friendship that he tried to nurture all his life.



Falling in love with her was the hardest thing for him to deal with. The same thing goes for Blair who was still confused at the time whether she still loves Nate or is just falling for Chuck for all the wrong reasons.

Nate and Blair finally ended their relationship giving Chuck a chance to pursue his love. But considering their wild nature, an ordinary relationship just won’t do for both of them. Hence, Blair and Chuck began playing mind games on each other leaving their hearts confused about the real status of their relationship. The fact that both of them like the game made things more complex. They found themselves being in the arms of another as a way of proving who’ll win the game that only the two of them could play. Soon after, a cat-and-mouse chase of being the first to say I-love-you took hold of the two. In between the chase, Chuck found himself paralyzed by his feelings for Blair. He knew it—Blair is the only woman he could ever love and give himself to again. The bad boy fell in love with the only woman he might never have.

Unearthing Chuck’s Nature

Chuck Bass is one of Gossip Girl cast of characters that reflects the moral degeneration of teenagers today. Like most young people, Chuck loves to experiment no matter how risky the endeavor may be. At the end of the conquest, when he’s bruised and hurt, he stands up and goes on carrying with him the scars left by the mistakes he has committed. Unfortunately, the scars and bruises from his risky adventure with sex and alcohol haven’t truly made him change. In the course of his development as a character, the only definitive factor that made him introspect about who he is underneath the bad boy facade is the only girl that could break and make his heart whole—Blair Waldorf.





