Pros and Cons of Using a Laptop With a Backlit Keyboard

Perhaps one of the most underrated features of high-end laptops today is the LED backlit keyboard. There are some people who wouldn’t buy a laptop without it, and other who doesn’t even know it exists as a feature. We’re going to dig into the pros and cons of owning a laptop with this kind of keyboard so you can make the decision for yourself.

Positives: Reasons In Support Of Using a Laptop with an Illuminated Keyboard

1. The most obvious reason: You can use your laptop in the dark!

Many people aren’t able to type without looking at the keys, and if you often find yourself on your laptop in bed at night (with the lights off), having an illuminated keyboard can be a big help.

2. You’re probably using a better computer when you have a backlit keyboard.

One other good reason for owning a laptop that has a backlit keyboard is you’re probably using a better computer when you have a backlit keyboard. This delivers the additional advantage of having other components that are considered “high-end” or “high performance”, which is certain to protect against making the mistake of buying a computer that runs slowly and doesn’t perform well with games (if you’re into that)..

3. It just looks cool.

And then there’s the fact that having an illuminated keyboard is aesthetically pleasing. This is important since it makes you feel good about your purchase, and perhaps allows you to further enjoy whatever it is you’re doing on the computer. Once you take that into consideration, then it seems sensible to own a laptop that has a backlit keyboard.

But that is the good side of laptops with illuminated keyboards. There is also a negative side. Here’s a discussion of some of the negative aspects.

Cons: Points Against Buying a Laptop with a Backlit Keyboard

1. They’re often more expensive.

If you are shopping for a laptop that runs well and is affordable, you might find that these laptops often more expensive. That’s clearly a bad thing. It could be enough reason for avoiding buying it at all.

2. They use more battery power.

This is fine if you always use your laptop plugged in, but if you travel a lot and expect to use the battery power often, you may find yourself with limited usage time.

3. You simply don’t need it.

A final legitimate reason to avoid buying a laptop that has ones of these keyboards is that you simply don’t need it.. Everyone should consider this point very carefully, considering that it can result in be a reason to steer clear of these computers. You may be better suited spending the money on other features that are more useful to you. owning a laptop that has a backlit keyboard

So that is that. These are the disadvantages and benefits of purchasing a laptop that has a backlit keyboard.. It certainly is not ideal for all of us, yet it definitely is good for some. Hence, think diligently about the reasons mentioned above. Hopefully your final decision process will be aided greatly by the pro and con information brought to you here.





Source by Dexter Matthews