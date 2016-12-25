Pros and Cons of the Baby Trend Double Jogging Stroller

After much research, the critics’ choice for a double stroller has to be, hands down, the Baby Trend Double Jogging Stroller. They make 2 models, the Navigator and the Expedition.

The difference in the two is the Navigator has 2 of everything. Two front swivel tires, two separate canopies, can adapt to fit two infant car seats, and has 2 child trays. The Expedition has one front swivel tire, one canopy that extends across both seats, and no child tray. Both however are very well made, sturdy, strollers.

The Navigator I think has a few more pro’s though than the Expedition. If you are pushing 2 children close in age, the one front swivel tire of the Expedition seems to be adequate. If however you have 2 children whose ages are say 3 years old, and 15 months old, the 2 tire Navigator model seems better equip. The reason for this is that naturally your 3 year old weighs more than your 15 month old. With one tire, the stroller tends to lean more toward the heavier child when turning. Having two tires distributes the weight and turns more smoothly.

Pros and Cons

Having separate canopies in the Navigator also has its advantages. For instance, the sun doesn’t necessarily hit in the same place just because your children are side by side. Maybe one child may have the seat reclined more than the other and have problems with the sun being in his face. You can adjust each canopy to the comfort of each child.

Also another big factor with the Navigator is there are 2 child trays. This is a really nice feature.

Both models come equip with a MP3 player speakers that have mixed reviews. The sound is not that loud and powerful. Some people don’t really care and don’t use it even though it is there, and others have said what a great feature it is. It is entertaining to their children, especially when they are jogging. At least it is there is you choose to use it. It certainly does not seem to be the deal maker.

Both strollers have a large foot rest that has plenty of room for both children. It also makes a good place for your third child to take a little rest on.

As for opening and closing, both strollers are very easy to do in that department.

They have plenty of storage under the stroller and in back of each seat. The adult cup holders are deep and there is a compartment which can open and close to hold keys or baby wipes.

On the downside, these double strollers tend to be heavy and don’t expect to fit through standard doorways with the stroller open. If you are aware of this before you buy, you can learn to make allowances for these few cons. It certainly is not a deal breaker. What can you expect? A double stroller will be double the weight but worth it in the ease of operation and comfort of your children.

Perhaps these strollers were made with the intent of being used outdoors jogging, but we all know how good they are when were on vacation, or just going somewhere where it would be hard to deal with your children running amuck. Baby Trend Double Jogging stroller allow you the advantage of traveling with 2 children with less stress which we all know makes for a better time for all involved.





Source by Josh Flowers