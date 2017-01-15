Pros and Cons of Renting Furniture and Appliances

Every office or home requires furniture and appliances. Acquiring furnishings and appliances on rent has become a popular trend in recent times. Many companies are offering rental furniture and application leasing services. Whether the furnishings and appliances has to be purchased or taken on rent depends on a variety of factors. If you are hiring an office or home for a limited period of time then renting is the best option. This article discusses all the factors that need to be kept in mind while considering the options of hiring or purchasing furniture and applications.

Pros of Renting Furniture For Homes and Offices

Cash benefits – The greatest advantage of rental furniture is the instant cash benefit. While renting appliances, you will have to only pay the rent for the duration, you occupy the property. In businesses, which require constant operational expenditure holding on to cash is essential. By purchasing furnishings you will only add a depreciating asset to your balance-sheet.

Moving services – Most of the companies which offer furniture leasing also offer free relocation services. On the other hand companies which sell appliances do not offer transportation facilities. The companies offering furnishings on rent will offer moving service while shifting to a place and moving away from it.

Environment friendly – By taking rental furniture you will become a part of the save trees campaign and help in protecting the environment.

Pros of Renting Appliances For Homes and Offices

Economy of scale – Most of the appliances like computers, are quite costly. So if you hire applications on rent for a temporary business then you will have to make huge investments. Hiring these applications on rent can help in saving the investment cost. Moreover, if any defect occurs in any of the appliances then it will be up to the company offering rental services to replace them.

Free movement services – Companies offering applications on rent also offer free movement services both during moving in and moving out. If you purchase appliances, you will be offered moving services first time but not while relocating again.

Cons of renting furniture and appliances

Will cost you more – Hiring appliances on rent is not suitable for those business entrepreneurs and professionals who want to shift to a commercial or residential area permanently. In such cases purchasing furniture and applications will be the best option. If you take these thing on rent then you will have to bear more expenses than the initial investment cost.

Touch of imperfection – Since you don’t own the stuff, it will be difficult for you to feel like you’re at home.





Source by VS Singh