Pros and Cons of Remanufactured Ink Cartridges

There is no denying the fact that branded ink jet cartridges are quite expensive if one reviews the production values. Competition in the market does not allow the manufacturers of printers to increase the price of their product, but they indirectly gain higher profit by pricing their own ink jet cartridges to about 35 to 40% of the cost of the printers. This high price can be frustrating for the consumer when the printer ink is used up. A solution may be to look for remanufactured ink cartridges.

Besides this, the empty and disposed cartridges create environmental problems as the remaining ink in the cartridge, if it seeps out, can cause groundwater pollution. So, if there is a viable reuse of the cartridges, it can be a cheaper option and would solve the problem of disposal of the cartridge. Some manufacturers have now started making remanufactured ink cartridges. However these can be quite messy and cumbersome. Moreover, if remanufactured inkjet cartridges become defective, it is another problem to replace and clean up the printer and eventually may cost more than the branded variety cartridges.

The remanufactured ink cartridges are much cheaper but at the same time there are many dismal reports by consumers who have used them. Some people have complained of receiving just one in good working condition from a lot of 7. Others have complained of irregular quality, especially in color printing.

So it would be best to go online and do some research on remanufactured ink cartridges suppliers and manufacturers. There are some websites that act as a link between consumers and suppliers of remanufactured ink cartridges. Through them, one would be able to find a number of such suppliers who give a guarantee of the quality of their product and their price can be about 40% lower than the branded cartridges. They also have a large selection and can send their product directly to your home. This saves time and one has the reassurance of warranty.

At the end, the pros of remanufactured ink cartridges are that they are cheaper and that they do not add to environment pollution. Moreover, buying them online saves time. On the other hand, the cons are that buying them without making any enquiry can lead to quality complaints and the printers developing a problem. They may eventually cost more than the branded ink jet cartridge.





