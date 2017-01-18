Pros And Cons Of Making Your Own YouTube And Online Videos

Are you one of the millions of internet users who enjoy watching free videos on YouTube? If you are, the thought of creating your own YouTube video may have crossed your mind; has it? If so, you may be wondering whether or not you should make your own video and then upload it to the YouTube website. When making your decision, it is advised that you can examine the pros and cons of doing so.

When it comes to making your own YouTube video, there are a number of cons or downsides to doing so. Perhaps, the biggest downside to making your own video and then uploading it to YouTube and the likes is that you are essentially sharing the video with the whole world. Many individuals mistakenly believe that their videos will only be seen by members, but that isn’t the truth. Any internet user, even those without an account, can view your videos on YouTube etc. In fact, it is not uncommon for video viewers to email a YouTube video link to those that they know. Therefore, the views that your videos may get may be more than you ever expected or wanted.

Since any video that you upload to the online video website like YouTube can be viewed by just about anyone with an internet connection, you may want to be careful with the amount of information that you disclose. For instance, if you are doing a video blog, you might not want to give your real name or at least not your full name. It is also important that you don’t mention where you live. If you want, you may want to outline the state that you reside in, but never give the city or town, especially if you disclose your name. You will want to try and refrain from giving any personal information to any member, even those who send you personal messages asking for information. As with most online websites, online video websites can be a dangerous place, but you should be able to stay safe as long as you stay aware.

Although there are a few downsides or cons to uploading your videos to online video website like Google and YouTube etc, there are also a number of pros or plus sides to doing so. One of those pros is ease of use. Even if you consider yourself to be unskilled with computers, you should still be able to make, upload, and share your video or videos online. In all honesty, all you need is a video recording device, like a camcorder or a webcam, and a movie editing software program, which now comes standard with most computers. Once you have your video on your computer and edited, if you wish to do so, you will just need to follow their step-by-step uploading instructions and then your video should be ready for sharing, in as little as a few minutes.

Another pro to using YouTube, Google video and Vimeo etc to share your own videos with other internet users is uses. Although a large number of internet users use YouTube videos for fun or for personal reasons, there are many others who use them for business or at least to up their exposure. You need to remember that millions of internet users watch videos on YouTube, Google Video an more. While your online video will be unlikely to get one million views, you could get quite a bit. Whether you are advertising your services, like as a website designer or an online actress, you can do so through YouTube. The only thing that you will want to do is try to not take the spam approach. If you are advertising yourself as a website designer, try taking a few videos of you making a website or use your video to explore websites that you have made. Simply adding your business information at the end of the video is a great way to get your point across, but without making your online video seem as it is an advertisement.

As you can see, there are a number of advantages and disadvantages, or pros and cons, to making your own online videos. As stated above, it is advised that you use your best judgment. Of course, you can post a video on YouTube, Google, Vimeo and other online video websites if you want to do so, but just make sure that you are doing so safely.





