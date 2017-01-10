Proform 995 Vs Sole F63 Treadmill – Which Is Best For You?

Trying to decide between the Proform 995i and the Sole F63 treadmills? Wondering how they’re different – and which is best for you?

You’re not alone. These are both two very popular starter treadmills that come in under $1000.

They’ve also been around for several years now – which is a testament to their popularity and longevity since unpopular treadmill models are usually phased out after a year or two.

So how are they different? How do they stack up against each other? Here’s what you need to know:

#1 Console

There are definitely some console differences between the two treadmills. The Proform 995 console is a bit simpler than the Sole F63 with a LED display and an intensity meter to show you how hard you’re working.

There are also one touch speed and incline change buttons along with a place to plug in your iPod and play your tunes through the console speakers.

The Sole F63 console window is a bit larger and it’s backlit – making your stats easy to read. There’s also a workout matrix and running track display which many people like to see.

The F63 console, like the 995 console, also has an iPod dock and a built-in cooling fan.

One thing the Proform 995 console does have that the Sole F63 does not is a tablet holder above the console.

So with the 995 treadmill, you can attach your tablet and watch your favorite shows or surf the net as you walk – which can make a big difference to your workout enjoyment.

#2 Built-In Workouts

The Proform 995 outshines the Sole F63 here slightly with 30 built-in workouts vs 6 built-in workouts. So you have a few more ways to challenge yourself with the workout programs on the 995 treadmill.

#3 Motor

Both treadmills are neck and neck here. Both come with strong 3.0 HP motors, covered by lifetime warranties.

#4 Incline and Speed

Again, both treadmills are neck and neck. You get up to 15% incline on both models as well as 0 – 12 MPH speed limits. These are excellent basics to have in any treadmill under $1000.

#5 iFit LIVE

The Proform 995 does come compatible with iFit LIVE – Proform’s own workout and tracking software (which you obviously don’t get on the Sole F63). iFit connects your treadmill to the Internet. From there you can track your workouts online over time and even download unlimited new workouts from Jillian Michaels.

Or you can choose to run famous trails all over the world and watch real landmarks pass you by in your tablet screen. Note however that due to the limits of the 995 treadmill console, you’ll need your tablet to connect to iFit

The Sole F63 does have Bluetooth capability – so you can track your workouts and put them into the Sole fitness app. But it’s not as extensive as what you get with iFit LIVE.

So those are some of the ways these two treadmills measure up against each other.

Which one is best for you? Well it depends on what you’re looking for.

The Sole F63 console is a bit more sophisticated. However the Proform 995 has the tablet holder and iFit LIVE with more workout programs – which obviously will add a lot more things you can do while working out.

So each treadmill has their own strengths. No matter what you decide, be sure to take your time, do your research and find a treadmill you really love!





Source by Karen T Miller