Proform 730 Treadmill Review – Do Not Buy Just Yet

Is the Proform 730 Treadmill a smart buy or not? That depends on what you want to use it for. Here are the IMPORTANT facts to help you decide if it’s right for you.

Price

It sells or just over $700-quite a deal when compared with other modern machines. If you want to save money than this is definitely one to think about.

But just remember that you usually get what you pay for with treadmills. And as you are about to find out–this one is no exception.

Power

Surprisingly the engine does have some decent power… it comes with a 2.0 “continuous horsepower” engine. This puts the Proform 730 Treadmill ahead of many of the companies’ other models.

But the problem is that it has a large belt to push… which tends to wear out the motor fast.

For this reason I wouldn’t recommend going the max 10 miles an hour. You are just ASKING for problems by pushing it to the limit.

Belt size

It has a ’20’ by ’55’ inch running area-quite impressive when stacked against similar priced models. This is big enough for taller people to comfortably use.

So it has some nice features… but will it last?

Maybe… maybe not. The 90 day warranty certainly doesn’t provide much confidence in its’ reliability.

You may end up SPENDING MORE on this model down the road than if you were to simply buy a better quality machine upfront.

The conclusion…

If you only plan on walking with it or maybe doing some light jogging, the Proform 730 Treadmill should last you awhile. But if you are more serious–but still want to save money–you might want to buy a high quality used or “refurbished” model.





Source by Jake Manning