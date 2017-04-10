Pro Form XP 542s Treadmill – A Good Value At Sears

The Pro Form xp 542s treadmill, like its partner the xp 542e, is part of the xp Series made exclusively for Sears.

There are two other models in the series, the xp800vf and the 590s, a larger model that might be a better choice for sports trainers.

All Proform models are in the economy class and sell for $1000, give-or-take a couple hundred, and Pro Form xp 542s treadmills are no exception at less than $800.

Icon Health and Fitness produces the Proform brand along with Weslo, Nordic Track, Image, Gold’s Gym and Healthrider.

Often criticized in treadmill reviews for using less-reliable overseas parts, they are also praised for offering full-featured fitness equipment at good value.

In the Pro -form brand they have produced treadmills of good value commonly rated Best Buys in a lower price range.

Pick Up The Pace. . . And The Treadmill

The Proform xp 542s and 542e are nearly identical. Both use a 2.75HP motor to push speeds of up to 10 MPH and have running surfaces of 18×55″ cushioned by Proform’s adjustable Pro Shox(TM) system.

The deck features powered incline.

Speed, distance, calories, and time are displayed, and workouts include both preset and optional iFit® interactive workouts designed by professional trainers.

Both models feature the Space Saver(TM) design found in nearly all Proform models allowing easier storage between uses, and for a more convenient session, a bottle holder and cooling fan are standard.

Icon warranties are something to be aware of going in. Motors are covered for 10 years, but everything else is covered for only 90 days, well below the industry standard.

Sears’ ‘Protective Agreements’, extended warranties, effectively, might be a good accessory on the xp 542s.

Sears also offers online purchase of its treadmill models, but to eliminate the two to three weeks delivery time, you can pick up your purchase at the local Sears store, depending on the model and local availability.





Source by Steve Ecclestone