Prevent Laptop Overheating – Learn How To Keep Your Laptop Cool

Are you having trouble with an overheating laptop? Maybe your computer isn’t working as efficiently as it used to and you suspect that heat is the reason for this. The thing is how do you know your laptop is overheating? Many laptops nowadays run a little bit hot but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are overheating.

In order to determine whether your laptop is running too hot you will need to observe three stages. First you will need to recognize the symptoms. Secondly you will have to locate the cause so as you can prevent it happening again. Finally, once you understand the symptoms and cause you can move on to prevention and cure.

The internal fan of any laptop computer just isn’t powerful enough to keep the heat away from the inner components. Laptops today are getting more powerful and yet becoming smaller in size. This means all those working components such as the CPU and the hard drive have to be packed together into this tiny little space. It is no wonder that laptops just suddenly crash for no reason as there is no room for the hot air to escape.

An average lifespan of a laptop nowadays is considered to be around three years of good working order. After that time you are looking at its gradual wear and tear. The main cause of laptop breakdowns is overheating.

Below we will look at some of the symptoms your computer may have to determine whether it is in fact overheating. All of the symptoms below can be avoided by using a laptop cooling pad.

These are typical symptoms to look out for if you suspect overheating.

We all know what it is like when our computer crashes; pretty frustrating. Luckily, most of the time all we have to do is re-boot the computer and things are back to normal. If you find that the crashes are fairly regular then it is because there is something seriously wrong and will need to get looked at quickly.

Overheating is a major factor in computer crashes. Many people assume that when their computer crashes, that it is due to a virus, a part failing, or simply due to the Operating System itself. While some of these may be true, it is more often than not, a symptom of overheating.

A crash due to overheating can be characterized by the entire computer system being unresponsive or, “locked up.” This generally results in you having to manually restart your computer. After restarting, the laptop may seem to operate normally for a time, but eventually it suffers the same crash symptom, regardless of which program you are working in.

You must remember a time when you were happily working away or playing a game on your laptop and sudden the whole thing just shuts down on you without even a warning of any kind. This unexplained shutdown of an operating computer IS a warning that something isn’t right. Chances are the reason for the shutdown is because the fail safe software in the computer detected too high a temperature and so closed off all working components. Computers will automatically shut themselves down before overheating in order to prevent any further damage.

Once a laptop shuts down, it may refuse to power back up for a fixed period of time. If it begins to reboot and then shuts down immediately then this is a sign that the computer has figured out that it is too hot.

Unless you’ve been working in a hot environment, high temperatures, direct sunlight, etc, you should take a sudden shutdown as a warning to back up your data at the first opportunity and to give the cooling system a serious cleaning.

This is probably one of the scariest moments in a person’s life when they see that Blue Screen of Death come up. A hot temperature in the laptop can be a cause of this and when it happens there really isn’t much you can do about it. Typically, your computer will shutdown automatically after displaying the BSOD, or you may be forced to manually shut it down. Usually the computer will restart itself and run diagnostics to determine what caused the fatal error.

Overheating of the CPU, the RAM or the hard drive can cause data corruption and lead to the laptop locking up and shutting down. If the Blue Screen of Death appears repeatedly, it can be an indicator of a very serious problem, and you may need to reinstall the operating system which is not a job for anyone unfamiliar with computer maintenance.

A very good indicator of whether something isn’t quite right with your computer is when it starts to get sluggish. You will notice this when you click on folders or files and find yourself waiting a few extra seconds before the applications actually open. You may also find that certain or all your desktop programs take such a long time to open and run. There can be many reasons for this sluggish behavior and one of them is overheating.

Is your laptop’s internal fan always working? This is also another sign but take into consideration that this also may be a characteristic of the particular model that it simply gets hot in normal operation.

Questions To Ask Yourself

1. Is your laptop hot to the touch?

2. Does the crash occur when you are using a powerful program such as a design or video editing program?

3. Does the crash occur during game play especially a game that requires a lot of RAM?

4. Has your laptop been on for many hours without being turned off?

5. Has your laptop’s internal fan been running on full power all the time?

If you answer yes to these questions then chances are the problem is due to overheating. You can prevent overheating by using one of these top rated laptop cooling pads!





Source by Terry Sandler