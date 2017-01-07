Pregnant Dating Site Advice – How To Find Pregnant Dates

If you have a pregnant fetish then you will, no doubt, have searched the internet for a pregnant dating site. They do exist! You should be aware, though, that most (perhaps all) of these sites have a terribly bad reputation in the dating industry. What I very much want to do is inform you about this reputation. I will then go on to give you what is, in my opinion, a much better solution for any man wanting to date pregnant women.

I saw the first pregnant dating site arrive in late 2006. In the years that followed, at least another dozen such sites arrived on the scene, and with them a growing reputation for shady internet practices. You see, these sites are well-known for using fake information. The website owners will scour the internet for pictures of pregnant women and, thus, populate their dating sites with false information and stolen photographs. What makes this practice worse (if it is possible to get any worse) is the price of membership. The average price is, on average, twice that of a typical dating site membership. The cheapest monthly membership I can find on one of these pregnancy dating services is $49.99.

Now, if you have a pregnant fetish, you SHOULD be given the chance to date pregnant women. There is nothing wrong with that. But you should not have to be conned out of your time and money. This is where my method comes in; my method to help you find dates with women who are pregnant.

Most modern dating sites use intelligent matching technology. This software works by scanning the text on your profile and matching you with relevant people. The software looks at your profile, takes a guess, and sends your profile to members on the site who it thinks will be interested in knowing you.

So, then, my alternative to the typical pregnant dating site is using a conventional dating community. All you need to do is write on your profile that you have a pregnant fetish and want to date pregnant women. Any woman who has written that she is pregnant on her profile will instantly be given your profile information.

Now, this is a passive approach, and although it works very well for everyone, there is another approach that you can take, a more proactive approach. These big dating communities have groups. Members can make groups, join them, interact, take part in their growth. And they are an excellent way to meet members who share similar interests. All YOU have to do is join a group for people who are interested in women who are pregnant. You can bet that many pregnant ladies will already be members of these groups.

