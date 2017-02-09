Paul Mitchell – PM Shines

PM Shines is the latest, demi-permanent hair color from Paul Mitchell. It is an easy-to-use liquid gel formula that makes hair look healthy, vibrant and ultra shiny. PM Shines is available in 35 intermixable shades and one clear shine. When it is mixed with Clear Shine it offers even-tones, lustrous and radiant hair. As it is moisture-rich, it helps to color the most damaged hair. Ammonia-free, it fades slowly with around 25 shampoos. As a result, if you have made a mistake in choosing the right shade, you need not stick with it for long.

Formulated using Intense Hydrating Complex (IHC), this hair color penetrates deeply into the shaft and hydrates the hair. This formula contains a unique conditioning agent obtained from the meadow seed present in it. This agent together with the IHC formula helps repair damage and intensify shine. The ingredients of this hair color includes Soy protein. During the coloring process, the hair loses some of its amino acids and the Soy protein found in PM Shines helps to replenish it. Clear Shine also contains UV Absorbers to prevent color from fading and to reduce environmental damage. It has a clear and pleasant fragrance that makes hair coloring a soothing experience.

How to mix and apply PM Shines?

Mixing

This has 12 Tonal Bases, 1 Clear Shine & 5 Intermixable Color Shots®. Always mix PM SHINES® and Processing Liquid in equal parts that is in the ratio 1:1.For a lighter level of color minimum, moderate and maximum dilution formulas have been predefined using Clear Shine. They are follows:

For Minimum Dilution, up to 1 level lighter

Mix 1 ½ or 45ml PM Shines with ½ or 15ml Clear shine and 2oz or 60ml processing liquid.

For Moderate Dilution, up to 2 level lighter

Mix 1oz or 30ml of this with 1oz or 30ml Clear Shine and 2oz or 60ml processing liquid.

For Maximum Dilution, up to 3 level lighter

Mix ½ or 15ml of this with 1 ½ or 45ml Clear Shine and 2oz or 60ml processing liquid.

Tips for application

For first-time applications

Part hair into four quadrants

Mix and apply PM Shines from scalp to ends on dry hair to 1/4″ partings

Comb the hair to ensure even application

Wait for 20 minutes

Emulsify, rinse using Paul Mitchell shampoo & conditioner for long-lasting results.

For Re-touch applications

Part hair into four quadrants

Mix and apply PM Shines to dry hair on the re-growth area only

Wait for 10 minutes

Apply to mid-shaft and ends and again wait for 10 minutes

Emulsify, rinse using Paul Mitchell shampoo & conditioner for long-lasting results.

For Refresh applications

Part hair into four quadrants

Mix and apply PM Shines to the area that needs to be re-colored. Ensure that the hair is dry.

Wait for 20 minutes

Emulsify, rinse using Paul Mitchell shampoo & conditioner for long-lasting results.

Tips for Coloring using Paul Mitchell

Selecting the right shade

Paul Mitchell colors are richer than most colors as they are highly pigmented. Hence you may require shades that are lighter or darker to gain the relevant appearance. It’s a good practice to try out the semi-permanent or temporary finish first so that you can ensure you are making the right decision when choosing the color.

Locating the salon

You can only get Paul Mitchell Color from a licensed salon that are Paul Mitchell Affiliates and have trained stylists exclusively for the service. You can either call your salon or check their website to find if they carry Paul Mitchell products.

Caring of hair

Exposure to sun and harmful chemicals from shampoos used can strip your hair of color. To ensure color that stays long, you must try to avoid sun as much as possible or wear a protective hat. Regular shampoos contain chemicals like sulfate that damage colored hair. Paul Mitchell has its own line of sulfate-free shampoos that protect your colored hair. Providing adequate care to colored hair can assure you a color that lasts up to 8 weeks.





