Panasonic EP 1285 Massage Chair Review

Panasonic has been in the massage chair market for over 35 years. They have developed a variety of different massage recliners at many price points. One of their midrange models is the EP-1285 massage chair. This is a contemporary leather massage lounger that comes with the Swede Atsu urban set of features. Here are some of the highlights of the Panasonic EP 1285 massage chair.

This recliner comes with an air ottoman system. This air system features 12 airbags that are designed for helping the circulation of the lower body. These airbags are specifically contoured to help promote better blood circulation.

There are nine basic massage modes to select from. There are four automatic programs and three pre-programs for specific parts of the neck, back and shoulders. This gives you quite a variety of massage treatments to choose from.

This recliner sports the Swede Atsu urban massaging system. This system accurately simulates the stroking of the palm of the hand, pressing with the heel of the hand, kneading with the thumbs and pressure with the thumbs.

Some of the massages contained in this recliner are patterned after chiropractic treatments. There is a new massaging technique called chiropractic. This massage technique is used for relaxing the muscles while promoting good posture by helping to eliminate fatigued muscles.

The remote control is fairly simple to use. There are automatic programs which work off the touch of a single button. You can open the remote control to access the manual controls as well.

One nice feature included in the EP 1285 massage chair is the leg stretch. The leg stretch is great for relieving stiffness in your lower back, hips and thighs. This system works in conjunction with the air system holding your ankles while the leg rest will stretch out your lower body.

You get a variety of different massage actions with this recliner. There are massaging actions such as kneading, Swedish, soft shiatsu, full roll, compression, Hawaiian, tapping and regional roll. This gives you a good selection of different massages to meet a variety of needs.

This recliner also comes with a motorized recline. You can adjust the position of the chair back with the remote control. This makes it very convenient to find the right angle to receive your massage treatment.

This recliner also comes with an auto shutoff for the automatic programs. The massage program lasts about 15 minutes. It will automatically shut off and it will return the chair to its full upright position when complete.

The leg Ottoman gives you two different massaging features. You can use the leg stretch. Or you can use the leg air massage. Adjust the intensity of the air system to your level of comfort.

The leg Ottoman is not motorized and works by using a lever. A piston will raise the leg rest up when the lever it is activated. To lower the leg rest, you must push down with your legs to lower it.

There is a lot of variety of techniques in this recliner. This recliner is rather soft and subtle with the massage treatments. Although it can make a number of movements, sometimes it seems to lacking in good pressure. This can be problematic for those who wish deeper massage treatments.

Overall, the Panasonic EP-1285 massage chair has some nice features. It also comes with full grain leather upholstery. The air massage system is a great feature, but the back massage is a little weaker than other models in this category. If you are looking for a solid massage chair in a midrange level then check out the Panasonic EP 1285 massage chair.





Source by Jerry P Wright