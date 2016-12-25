Paladin Leveling Spec – A WotLK Paladin Leveling Build

In WotLK, Paladin have come into their own in a big way. Now one of the most consistently powerful classes, many players want one of their own. Find out the best Paladin leveling spec to make your journey from 1 to 80 as fast and easy as possible.

WoW has been around for a long time, and like all MMOs, it has changed a lot over the years. This creates a bit of a problem, though, when looking for up to date information. So I’ll say now that this article is about a up-to-date WotLK Paladin leveling build as of June, 2009.

You may have heard about Prot AoE leveling, but it is impractical for several reasons, and the negatives outweigh the positives if you’re looking to level as fast as possible. So this build will be a Ret leveling spec, focusing on hitting things with a twohander.

5/5 Benediction (Levels 10-14)



Your first talent points should go into Benediction. Max it out as soon as possible-it may not look as nice as some other early talents, but very soon the main limit on your DPS will be mana efficiency, and this will make your main skills cost less.

2/2 Improved Judgments (15-16)



Your main source of damage for your entire Paladin leveling career, you want to be able to spam judgements as often as possible.

2/2 Improved Blessing of Might (17-18)



An obvious talent, more strength=more damage=faster leveling.

1/3 Heart of the Crusader (19)



A nice talent, but for now we only put one point in, as getting to the next tier is more important.

1/1 Seal of Command (20)



This will be your new go-to Seal for leveling.

2/2 Vindication (21-22)



This debuff will reduce the enemies damage output and reduction, making for less downtime and faster kills.

2/2 Pursuit of Justice (23-24)



This is one of my favorite talents. Nothing will reduce leveling time faster than increased movement speed.

2/2 Eye for an Eye (25-26)



This will make it so that an unlucky crit from an enemy doesn’t always spell another GY run.

3/3 Sanctity of Battle (27-29)



Another important damage boosting talent for your paladin leveling spec.

3/3 Two Handed Weapon Specialization (30-32)



And ANOTHER important damage talent for your WotLK Paladin leveling build.

1/1 Sanctified Retribution (33)



Another damage increase, not only for yourself but for any party members.

3/3 Heart of the Crusader (34-35)



Time to finish up this talent.

4/5 Conviction (36-39)



Crits are important to Paladins, but even more important at this point is

3/3 Judgments of the Wise (40-42)



This talent will give you enough mana to be an unstoppable skillspamming juggernaut. You will get a massive boost in killing speed now.

1/1 Repentance (43)



Nice to have some CC while leveling, as Paladin is kind of lacking. Also, needed for Fanaticism.

2/2 The Art of War (44-45)



A great damage boost AND survivability boost.

3/3 Fanaticism (46-48)



More crit, more damage, faster leveling.

5/5 Conviction (49)



Finish this talent now.

1/1 Crusader Strike (50)



Woohoo, another instant damage attack to spend mana on. Another increase in killing speed.

3/3 Swift Retribution (51-53)



Nice all around buff.

3/3 Vengeance (54-56)



This is a nice buff now that you have a decent amount of crit boosting talents.

3/3 Righteous Vengeance (57-59)



Another large damage buff.

1/1 Divine Storm



Another awesome attack.

From here, I’d recommend venturing into the Prot tree and grabbing 5/5 Divine Strength.

Afterwards, feel free to put the rest of your points into whatever talents catch your eye. You already have the key talents for a good WotLK Paladin leveling build.





Source by James Rolan